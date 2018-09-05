Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro vs other budget smartphones

Based on the comparison among some devices that we have seen earlier, we are now setting up another bar of contrast to the much likes of a device called the Redmi 6 Pro vs other Budget smartphones. To avail you with the prizewinning details, we have shared a list of some phones below.

The Redmi 6 Pro has everything which a user should consider for. It sports a notched display with 5.84-inch screen size and Full HD+ resolution, with a 19:9 display ratio. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 that is coupled with Adreno 506 GPU, 3/4 GB RAM and 32/64 GB default memory capacity.

In terms of optics, the handset houses dual rear cameras of 12MP + 5MP. It also has an AI portrait mode feature and electronic image stabilization. Up front, the camera houses 5MP.

Whereas, there are some budget handsets too which a consumer can prefer as an alternative. The Realme 2 is the one you can go with which ships with ColorOS 5.1 skin on top of Android 8.1 Oreo. The phone sports a 6.2-inch HD + display, with 19: 9 aspect ratios, and screen to body ratio of 88.8 percent.

It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor coupled with Adreno 506 GPU, with 3 GB RAM / 32 GB and 4 GB / 64 GB variant options. Besides, the mobile comes with the camera app that has an iOS-like UI, giving similar experience as that of an iPhone.

You have the Honor 9 Lite which is equipped with a full view FHD+ display and flaunts a 5.2 inch bezel less screen of 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the latest kirin 659 octa core processor, fabricated in a cutting edge 16 nanometer process.

The handset is coupled with 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB default storage, which can be extended up to 256GB externally. For photography section, the 9 Lite houses 13MP + 2MP dual lens system on the front, producing crisper images with marvellous bokeh effect. The rear camera consists of 13MP + 2MP dual lens, with PDAF fast focus.

Realme 2

Key Specs

6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor, face unlock

Dual 4G VoLTE

4230mAh (typical) / 4100mAh (minimum) built-in battery OPPO A3s

Key Specs

6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4230mAh (typical) / 4100mAh (minimum) built-in battery Motorola Moto E5 Plus

Key Specs

5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 IPS display

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with fast charging Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1

Key Specs

5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

6GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor, Face unlock

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery Honor 9 Lite

Key Specs

5.65-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera, PDAF

13MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery (typical) Honor 9N

Key Specs

5.84-inch (1080 x 2280 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (Minimum) battery Vivo Y71

Key Specs

6-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 18:9 aspect ratio

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 processor with Adreno 308 GPU

3GB RAM

16GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Funtouch OS

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3360mAh (typical) / 3285mAh (minimum) battery OPPO A83

Key Specs 5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) 18:9 HD+ full-screen 2.5D curved glass display

2.5GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P23 16nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali G71 MP2 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1 (Nougat) with ColorOS 3.2

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3180mAh (typical) / 3090mAh (minimum) battery Infinix Hot 6 Pro

Key Specs

5.99-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 18:9 aspect ratio

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with XOS 3.2

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

5MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery Infinix Note 5

Key Specs

5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) FHD+ 18:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display

2.5GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P23 16nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali G71 MP2 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera with Dual LED flash

16MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh battery with fast charging