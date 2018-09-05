ENGLISH

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro vs other budget smartphones

By:

    Based on the comparison among some devices that we have seen earlier, we are now setting up another bar of contrast to the much likes of a device called the Redmi 6 Pro vs other Budget smartphones. To avail you with the prizewinning details, we have shared a list of some phones below.

    The Redmi 6 Pro has everything which a user should consider for. It sports a notched display with 5.84-inch screen size and Full HD+ resolution, with a 19:9 display ratio. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 that is coupled with Adreno 506 GPU, 3/4 GB RAM and 32/64 GB default memory capacity.

    In terms of optics, the handset houses dual rear cameras of 12MP + 5MP. It also has an AI portrait mode feature and electronic image stabilization. Up front, the camera houses 5MP.

    Whereas, there are some budget handsets too which a consumer can prefer as an alternative. The Realme 2 is the one you can go with which ships with ColorOS 5.1 skin on top of Android 8.1 Oreo. The phone sports a 6.2-inch HD + display, with 19: 9 aspect ratios, and screen to body ratio of 88.8 percent.

    It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor coupled with Adreno 506 GPU, with 3 GB RAM / 32 GB and 4 GB / 64 GB variant options. Besides, the mobile comes with the camera app that has an iOS-like UI, giving similar experience as that of an iPhone.

    You have the Honor 9 Lite which is equipped with a full view FHD+ display and flaunts a 5.2 inch bezel less screen of 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the latest kirin 659 octa core processor, fabricated in a cutting edge 16 nanometer process.

    The handset is coupled with 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB default storage, which can be extended up to 256GB externally. For photography section, the 9 Lite houses 13MP + 2MP dual lens system on the front, producing crisper images with marvellous bokeh effect. The rear camera consists of 13MP + 2MP dual lens, with PDAF fast focus.

    Realme 2

    Key Specs

    • 6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Fingerprint sensor, face unlock
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4230mAh (typical) / 4100mAh (minimum) built-in battery

    OPPO A3s

    Key Specs

    • 6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4230mAh (typical) / 4100mAh (minimum) built-in battery

    Motorola Moto E5 Plus

    Key Specs

    • 5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 IPS display
    • 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU
    • 2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
    • 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery with fast charging

    Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1

    Key Specs

    • 5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
    • 6GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Fingerprint sensor, Face unlock
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery

    Honor 9 Lite

    Key Specs

    • 5.65-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera, PDAF
    • 13MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP camera
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh battery (typical)

    Honor 9N

    Key Specs

    • 5.84-inch (1080 x 2280 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (Minimum) battery

    Vivo Y71

    Key Specs

    • 6-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 18:9 aspect ratio
    • 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 processor with Adreno 308 GPU
    • 3GB RAM
    • 16GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Funtouch OS
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3360mAh (typical) / 3285mAh (minimum) battery

    OPPO A83

    Key Specs

    • 5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) 18:9 HD+ full-screen 2.5D curved glass display
    • 2.5GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P23 16nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali G71 MP2 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 64GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 7.1 (Nougat) with ColorOS 3.2
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera with LED flash
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3180mAh (typical) / 3090mAh (minimum) battery

     

    Infinix Hot 6 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 5.99-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 18:9 aspect ratio
    • 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU
    • 3GB RAM
    • 32GB internal storage
    • expandable memory with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo) with XOS 3.2
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery

    Infinix Note 5

    Key Specs

    • 5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) FHD+ 18:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
    • 2.5GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P23 16nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali G71 MP2 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera with Dual LED flash
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4500mAh battery with fast charging

    Story first published: Thursday, September 6, 2018, 4:00 [IST]
