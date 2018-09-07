Xiaomi Redmi 6 vs other entry-level dual camera smartphones under Rs. 8,000

Xiaomi's two highly publicised series titled as "Xiaomi Redmi 6", have come up with couple of good features in their entry-level segment. A good section of users have already purchased them, and are left awestruck on their usage. While, some are yet to avail them. Indeed, you have sufficient time for purchasing them.

For the best related offers just to avail the two phones, you can refer Flipkart and Amazon, India. However, you can also look for other entry-level dual camera smartphones as a second choice. You will be glad to know that these phones too house some key features.

Talking about the specs, the Redmi 6 has rear cameras that feature Xiaomi's AI prowess to create Portrait pictures. Up front, there's a 5-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies which also supports the Beautify 4.0 mode. On the other hand, you have the Redmi 6A which acquires a very canonic camera setup that consists of a 13MP rear camera with PDAF & EIS and AI portrait mode along with a 5MP front camera.

As an alternative, you can also go with the InFocus Vision 3i with a dual camera setup featuring a 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors. The rear cameras come with dual LED flash, portrait mode, professional mode, and more features. Even the selfies are pretty good with couple of features.

Another one is the iVooMi i2 Lite, which also has lot to deliver. The device boards dual camera setup at the back that houses a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Up front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera and a selfie flash.

For giving you the optimal information in abundance, we have also shared a list of some devices below.

Coolpad Mega 5A Best Price of Mega 5A

Key Features

5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 aspect ratio 2.5D Curved Glass display

1.3GHz Quad-core Spreadtrum SC9850K processor with Mali 400 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) OS

Dual SIM

8MP autofocus rear camera and secondary 0.3MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera with

4G VoLTE

2500mAh battery Infinix Hot 6 Pro Best Price of Infinix Hot 6 Pro

Key Features

5.99-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 18:9 aspect ratio

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with XOS 3.2

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

5MP front-facing camera with soft LED flash

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery iVooMi i2 Lite Best Price of iVooMi i2 Lite

Key Features

5.45 inch HD+ Display

2 GB RAM

16 GB ROM

Expandable Upto 128 GB

13MP + 2MP Dual Rear Camera and 8MP Front Camera

MTK6739 Quad Core 1.5 GHz Processor

Dual Active 4G VoLTE SIM Support

Facial Recognition/Unlock

Android Oreo 8.1

4000 mAh Li-Polymer Battery InFocus Vision 3 Best Price of InFocus Vision 3

Key Features

5.7-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 HD+ on-cell 2.5D curved tempered glass display

1.3GHz Quad-Core 64-bit MediaTek MT6735H processor with Mali-T720 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

13MP rear camera and secondary 5-megapixel camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery iVooMi i2 Best Price of iVooMi i2

Key Features

5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB storageexpandable memory up to 128GB

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Hybrid Dual SIM ( nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery InFocus A3 Best Price of InFocus A3

Key Features

6.2-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 (MT6771) 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

4GB RAM

128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

ColorOS 5.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3400mAh (typical) / 3300mAh (minimum) battery 10.or G Best Price of 10.or G

Key Features

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS 2.5D display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 626 Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 Oreo

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

13MP (RGB) + 13MP (Monochrome) Dual rear cameras

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3910mAh (minimum) battery Tecno Camon iSky 2 Best Price of Tecno Camon iSky 2

Key Features

5.5-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display

1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

HiOS based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera and secondary VGA camera

13MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3050mAh battery Panasonic Eluga Ray 500 Best Price of Panasonic Eluga Ray 500

Key Features

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS Oncell 2.5D curved glass display with NEG2 Glass protection

1.25 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor with Mali-T720 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with MicroSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)

13MP primary rear camera and secondary 8MP camera

5MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery Micromax Evok Dual Note Best Price of Micromax Evok Dual Note

Key Features

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display

1.5 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU

3GB / 4GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

5MP front-facing camera with soft LED flash

Dual SIM

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery Billion Capture Plus Best Price of Billion Capture Plus (Amazon)

Key Features

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS 2.5D display with Dragontrail glass protection

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 Oreo

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

13MP (RGB) + 13MP (Monochrome) Dual rear cameras

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3,500mAh battery with Quick Charge Yuho O2 Best Price of Yuho O2

Key Features

5.34 inch Display

2 GB RAM

16 GB ROM

Expandable Upto 64 GB

13MP + 13MP Dual Rear Camera

13MP Front Camera

2650 mAh Battery