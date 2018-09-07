Xiaomi Redmi 6 vs other entry-level dual camera smartphones under Rs. 8,000

Related Articles
Xiaomi's two highly publicised series titled as "Xiaomi Redmi 6", have come up with couple of good features in their entry-level segment. A good section of users have already purchased them, and are left awestruck on their usage. While, some are yet to avail them. Indeed, you have sufficient time for purchasing them.
For the best related offers just to avail the two phones, you can refer Flipkart and Amazon, India. However, you can also look for other entry-level dual camera smartphones as a second choice. You will be glad to know that these phones too house some key features.
Talking about the specs, the Redmi 6 has rear cameras that feature Xiaomi's AI prowess to create Portrait pictures. Up front, there's a 5-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies which also supports the Beautify 4.0 mode. On the other hand, you have the Redmi 6A which acquires a very canonic camera setup that consists of a 13MP rear camera with PDAF & EIS and AI portrait mode along with a 5MP front camera.
As an alternative, you can also go with the InFocus Vision 3i with a dual camera setup featuring a 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors. The rear cameras come with dual LED flash, portrait mode, professional mode, and more features. Even the selfies are pretty good with couple of features.
Another one is the iVooMi i2 Lite, which also has lot to deliver. The device boards dual camera setup at the back that houses a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Up front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera and a selfie flash.
For giving you the optimal information in abundance, we have also shared a list of some devices below.
Coolpad Mega 5A
Best Price of Mega 5A
Key Features
- 5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 aspect ratio 2.5D Curved Glass display
- 1.3GHz Quad-core Spreadtrum SC9850K processor with Mali 400 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) OS
- Dual SIM
- 8MP autofocus rear camera and secondary 0.3MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera with
- 4G VoLTE
- 2500mAh battery
Infinix Hot 6 Pro
Best Price of Infinix Hot 6 Pro
Key Features
- 5.99-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 18:9 aspect ratio
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with XOS 3.2
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 5MP front-facing camera with soft LED flash
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
iVooMi i2 Lite
Best Price of iVooMi i2 Lite
Key Features
- 5.45 inch HD+ Display
- 2 GB RAM
- 16 GB ROM
- Expandable Upto 128 GB
- 13MP + 2MP Dual Rear Camera and 8MP Front Camera
- MTK6739 Quad Core 1.5 GHz Processor
- Dual Active 4G VoLTE SIM Support
- Facial Recognition/Unlock
- Android Oreo 8.1
- 4000 mAh Li-Polymer Battery
InFocus Vision 3
Best Price of InFocus Vision 3
Key Features
- 5.7-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 HD+ on-cell 2.5D curved tempered glass display
- 1.3GHz Quad-Core 64-bit MediaTek MT6735H processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 5-megapixel camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
iVooMi i2
Best Price of iVooMi i2
Key Features
- 5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB storageexpandable memory up to 128GB
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Hybrid Dual SIM ( nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
InFocus A3
Best Price of InFocus A3
Key Features
- 6.2-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 (MT6771) 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- ColorOS 5.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3400mAh (typical) / 3300mAh (minimum) battery
10.or G
Best Price of 10.or G
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS 2.5D display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 626 Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 Oreo
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 13MP (RGB) + 13MP (Monochrome) Dual rear cameras
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3910mAh (minimum) battery
Tecno Camon iSky 2
Best Price of Tecno Camon iSky 2
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- HiOS based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera and secondary VGA camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3050mAh battery
Panasonic Eluga Ray 500
Best Price of Panasonic Eluga Ray 500
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS Oncell 2.5D curved glass display with NEG2 Glass protection
- 1.25 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with MicroSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
- 13MP primary rear camera and secondary 8MP camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Micromax Evok Dual Note
Best Price of Micromax Evok Dual Note
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.5 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 3GB / 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 5MP front-facing camera with soft LED flash
- Dual SIM
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Billion Capture Plus
Best Price of Billion Capture Plus (Amazon)
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS 2.5D display with Dragontrail glass protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 Oreo
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 13MP (RGB) + 13MP (Monochrome) Dual rear cameras
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3,500mAh battery with Quick Charge
Yuho O2
Best Price of Yuho O2
Key Features
- 5.34 inch Display
- 2 GB RAM
- 16 GB ROM
- Expandable Upto 64 GB
- 13MP + 13MP Dual Rear Camera
- 13MP Front Camera
- 2650 mAh Battery