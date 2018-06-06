Redmi Y2 launch today: Threat to mid range smartphones

Related Articles
- Redmi Y2 tipped to launch as Amazon exclusive on June 7
- Xiaomi Redmi Y2 visits Geekbench before June 7 launch
- Xiaomi Mi A2 likely to launch in India with Snapdragon 660: Report
- Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S soon to get Mi 8's camera capabilities
- Xiaomi Redmi 6 likely to be announced today
- Lenovo Z5 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro: Battle of mid-range smartphones
Xiaomi will be unveiling its latest Redmi Y2 smartphone for the Indian market today. If the reports are to be believed, the smartphone is basically a rebranded version of Redmi S2 which was launched in China this year.
SEE ALSO: Budget Smartphones to buy in India in June 2018
To recall the specifications, we expect the Redmi Y2 to sport the same specifications as the Redmi S2 and will run Android-based MIUI 9. It flaunts a 5.99-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) display with a 70.8 percent NTSC colour gamut. It also sports 1000:1 contrast ratio, 450 nits (type) Brightness, 70.8% NTSC color gamut.
SEE ALSO: Best smartphones with Snapdragon 845 and Dual Camera set-up
The smartphone is expected to be powered by a 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU, clubbed with 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage, which can be expandable up to 256GB with microSD.
SEE ALSO: Best Android Oreo smartphones under Rs 15,000
On the camera part, the Redmi Y2 is expected to come with dual camera setup on the rear with a 12-megapixel rear camera with LED Flash, 1.25μm pixel size, PDAF, f/2.2 aperture, and secondary 5-megapixel camera. On the front, the phone houses a 16-megapixel front-facing camera with LED flash. Along with the rear camera modules the back panel also houses a Fingerprint sensor for unlocking the device.
On the connectivity side, the Redmi is expected to offer 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + GLONASS and the dimensions are 160.73 × 77.26 × 8.1mm and weigh around 170grams.
SEE ALSO: Samsung Days offer heavy discount on Galaxy Note 8, A6 Plus, On7 Pro and more
The phone is backed by a big 3080 mAh battery or at least 3000 mAh battery with fast charging support and runs on latest Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box.
Let's see how the device stacks up against other budget smartphones.
Motorola Moto G6 Play
Best Price of Moto G6 Play
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 IPS display
- 1.4GHz Octa-Core 64-bit Snapdragon 430 (MSM8937) Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with Turbo charging
Vivo Y71
Best Price of Vivo Y71
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 18:9 aspect ratio
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 processor with Adreno 308 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Funtouch OS
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3360mAh (typical) / 3285mAh (minimum) battery
Coolpad Note 6
Best Price of Coolpad Note 6
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 Mobile Platform with with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.2 aperture, 6P lens
- 8MP front-facing camera and secondary 5MP camera with flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 4070mAh battery
Infinix Hot S3
Best Price of Infinix Hot S3
Key Specs
- 5.65-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 18:9 aspect ratio
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with Dual LED Flash
- 20MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Honor 9 Lite
Best Price of Honor 9 Lite
Key Specs
- 5.65-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera, PDAF
- 13MP front-facing camera andsecondary 2MP camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery (typical)
Gionee S10 Lite
Best Price of Gionee S10 Lite
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1280 × 720 pixels) HD IPS display
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 427 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB Internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with micro SD
- Android 7.1 (Nougat) with Amigo OS 4.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 16MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G LTE
- 3100mAh battery
Sony Xperia R1 Plus
Best Price of Sony Xperia R1 Plus
Key Specs
- 5.2 Inch HD Touchscreen Display
- 1.4 GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 430 Processor
- 3GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- Dual Nano SIM
- 13MP Auto Focus Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- WiFi/GPS
- Bluetooth 4.2
- 2620 MAh Battery
RealMe 1
Best Price of RealMe 1
Key Specs
- 6-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ IPS display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 (MT6771) 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 5.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3410mAh battery