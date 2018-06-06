Redmi Y2 launch today: Threat to mid range smartphones

Xiaomi will be unveiling its latest Redmi Y2 smartphone for the Indian market today. If the reports are to be believed, the smartphone is basically a rebranded version of Redmi S2 which was launched in China this year.

SEE ALSO: Budget Smartphones to buy in India in June 2018

To recall the specifications, we expect the Redmi Y2 to sport the same specifications as the Redmi S2 and will run Android-based MIUI 9. It flaunts a 5.99-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) display with a 70.8 percent NTSC colour gamut. It also sports 1000:1 contrast ratio, 450 nits (type) Brightness, 70.8% NTSC color gamut.

SEE ALSO: Best smartphones with Snapdragon 845 and Dual Camera set-up

The smartphone is expected to be powered by a 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU, clubbed with 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage, which can be expandable up to 256GB with microSD.

SEE ALSO: Best Android Oreo smartphones under Rs 15,000

On the camera part, the Redmi Y2 is expected to come with dual camera setup on the rear with a 12-megapixel rear camera with LED Flash, 1.25μm pixel size, PDAF, f/2.2 aperture, and secondary 5-megapixel camera. On the front, the phone houses a 16-megapixel front-facing camera with LED flash. Along with the rear camera modules the back panel also houses a Fingerprint sensor for unlocking the device.

On the connectivity side, the Redmi is expected to offer 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + GLONASS and the dimensions are 160.73 × 77.26 × 8.1mm and weigh around 170grams.

SEE ALSO: Samsung Days offer heavy discount on Galaxy Note 8, A6 Plus, On7 Pro and more

The phone is backed by a big 3080 mAh battery or at least 3000 mAh battery with fast charging support and runs on latest Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box.

Let's see how the device stacks up against other budget smartphones.

Motorola Moto G6 Play Best Price of Moto G6 Play

Key Specs

5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 IPS display

1.4GHz Octa-Core 64-bit Snapdragon 430 (MSM8937) Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with Turbo charging Vivo Y71 Best Price of Vivo Y71

Key Specs

6-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 18:9 aspect ratio

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 processor with Adreno 308 GPU

3GB RAM

16GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Funtouch OS

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3360mAh (typical) / 3285mAh (minimum) battery Coolpad Note 6 Best Price of Coolpad Note 6

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 Mobile Platform with with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.2 aperture, 6P lens

8MP front-facing camera and secondary 5MP camera with flash

4G VoLTE

4070mAh battery Infinix Hot S3 Best Price of Infinix Hot S3

Key Specs

5.65-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 18:9 aspect ratio

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with Dual LED Flash

20MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery Honor 9 Lite Best Price of Honor 9 Lite

Key Specs

5.65-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera, PDAF

13MP front-facing camera andsecondary 2MP camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery (typical) Gionee S10 Lite Best Price of Gionee S10 Lite

Key Specs

5.2-inch (1280 × 720 pixels) HD IPS display

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 427 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB Internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with micro SD

Android 7.1 (Nougat) with Amigo OS 4.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED flash

16MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G LTE

3100mAh battery Sony Xperia R1 Plus Best Price of Sony Xperia R1 Plus

Key Specs

5.2 Inch HD Touchscreen Display

1.4 GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 430 Processor

3GB RAM With 32GB ROM

Dual Nano SIM

13MP Auto Focus Rear Camera With LED Flash

8MP Front Camera

WiFi/GPS

Bluetooth 4.2

2620 MAh Battery RealMe 1 Best Price of RealMe 1

Key Specs

6-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ IPS display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 (MT6771) 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

6GB RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 5.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

13MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3410mAh battery