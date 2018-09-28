ENGLISH

4K video recording @ 60fps will soon be a reality on the Xiaomi Poco F1

Xiaomi Poco F1 can record 4K videos @ 30fps

    The Xiaomi Poco F1 is the latest flagship smartphone from Xiaomi to launch in India under Rs 30,000 price point with the top of the line Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, notch display, and liquid cooling technology.

    4K video recording @ 60fps will soon be a reality on Xiaomi Poco F1

    The Poco F1 also comes with an interesting set of cameras. On the front, the device has a 20 MP primary selfie camera with an IR camera to assist low-light face to unlock. On the back, the smartphone has a 12 MP primary sensor with a 5 MP depth sensor.

    4K video recording @ 60fps on Poco F1

    In Theory, the Poco F1 should support 4K video recording out of the box, as the Snapdragon 845 SoC is capable of playing and recording 4K videos @ 60fps. However, this feature has been disabled on the Poco F1 for some reason. And now, Poco India's head Jai Mani has hinted that the 4K video recording @ 60fps will be unlocked on the Poco F1 along with 1080p video recording @ 60fps. He has also commented that the EIS feature will not be available on 4K video recording @ 60fps.

    The company is also working hard on other features like enabling Widevine L1 certification to support HD video playback in premium streaming service providing platforms like Amazon Prime, Netflix, and Hulu. The company is expected to release all these features to the Poco F1 with the MIUI 10 software update.

    Poco F1 specifications

    The base variant of the Poco F1 retails for Rs 20,999 in India with 64 GB internal storage and 6 GB LPDDR4x RAM. The Poco F1 has a 6.18-inch IPS LCD screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC with liquid cooling technology.

    The smartphone has a dual camera setup with a 12 MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and 1.4-micron pixel size and a 5 MP depth sensor with an f/2.2 aperture. The smartphone also has a massive 20 MP front-facing selfie camera with an IR camera to support face unlock.

    The phone is backed by a 4000 mAh Li-ion battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0 capability via USB type C port with a dedicated 3.5 mm headphone jack. The Poco F1 is also splash resistant.

    Story first published: Friday, September 28, 2018, 10:30 [IST]
