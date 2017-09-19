Alleged Micromax all-screen smartphone’s rear panel leaks online

Earlier this week, we came across a leaked benchmark listing tipping that Micromax is all set to launch another all-screen smartphone following the Canvas Infinity.

Now, a Gadgets Now report has revealed the leaked image of what is believed to be the upcoming Micromax smartphone's back panel. The image shows the presence of a fingerprint sensor and the main camera as well. As per the industry sources, the upcoming device is said to feature a metal back panel as the other premium smartphones in the market.

Though the device seen in the image is said to be the upcoming Micromax smartphone, the name of the same remains unknown. The report speculates the smartphone to be either the Canvas Infinity or Micromax Selfie 2 successor. Given that the Canvas Infinity was unveiled only a few weeks back, we cannot expect to see its successor getting launched so soon. The Selfie 2 smartphone was launched back in July and there are chances for its sequel to come to light in the coming months and it could be dubbed Selfie 3.

The benchmark listing tipped that the alleged smartphone is the Micromax HS3. It is said to run on Android 7.1.2 Nougat OS and feature either a Snapdragon 430 or Snapdragon 435 SoC. The processor is believed to be coupled with Adreno 505 GPU, 3GB RAM and 32GB storage capacity. Also, the imaging department of this alleged Micromax smartphone is said to comprise of a 20MP selfie camera at the front and a 16MP primary camera at the rear.