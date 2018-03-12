Oppo R15 and R15 Plus leak: Key specs, expected launch date, price & images

Oppo R15 and R15 Plus are slated to be unveiled today in China. Last week, we came across the key specifications of these smartphones via a TENAA listing. However, the certification database did not reveal the exact processor of the smartphone. Now, a new leak has surfaced online shedding light on the complete specifications of the Oppo R15 duo.

A post on Weibo via a Chinese publication, which seems to be an official presentation has revealed the complete specifications of the smartphone including the processor details. The presentation confirms the specs of the Oppo R15 and Oppo R15 Plus (aka Oppo R15 Dream Mirror Edition). Both the smartphones are listed to flaunt similar specifications such as a 6.2-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels, 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space. Also, these smartphones are said to arrive with a 20MP selfie camera at the front.

These smartphones are said to have almost the same thickness and weight and run Android 8.1 Oreo topped with the company's ColorOS 5.0. The difference is said to be on the processor front. While the Oppo R15 is said to be powered by a 2GHz MediaTek Helio P60 processor with a dual-core AI chip, the Oppo R15 DME is listed to make use of a 2.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor with a single-core AI chip.

The other difference between these two Oppo R15 variants is said to be in the rear cameras. The Oppo R15 might arrive with a dual camera setup with a 16MP f/1.7 wide-angle primary camera and a 5MP f/2.2 secondary camera. On the other hand, the dual camera setup on the Oppo R15 DME aka R15 Plus is believed to comprise of a 16MP primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture and a 20MP secondary sensor with a similar aperture.

Oppo A71 Unboxing

The differences between the R15 and R15 Plus do not end with the rear camera and processor. It also extends to the battery capacities, color variants and design. The Oppo R15 is listed to feature a 3450mAh battery with VOOC fast charging support. The device is likely to feature a 2.5D glass back design and arrive in Snow White, Thermal Red, and Starry Violet colors options. When it comes to the Oppo R15 DME, the smartphone is said to feature a smaller 3400mAh battery with VOOC fast charging and feature a 3D glass back design for the red color variant and a ceramic back for the black color variant.