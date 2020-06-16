Alleged Poco F2 Pro India Launch Date Revealed By Executive News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Poco is highly anticipated to launch a new product sometime soon in India. Previously, the company took to its social media handles to tease the launch of a new smartphone from the brand with the hashtag next #POCOForIndia" paving the way for speculations regarding a new smartphone, which could be the much-awaited Poco F2 Pro.

Going by the recent speculations, the Poco F2 Pro could be launched in India sometime in July alongside the company's first pair of truly wireless earbuds, the POCO Pop Buds truly wireless earbuds. Now, in an interview with Hindustan Times, the Poco India General Manager C Manmohan stated that the company will launch a new Poco smartphone in India in 20 to 25 days.

New Poco Phone Coming Soon

In the interview, he added that they are all set to launch a new smartphone soon. They want to make sure that there are devices across price points. However, the Poco India GM did not share when exactly the company will launch the smartphone though it falls sometime in the first half of July.

Could It Be Poco F2 Pro?

The upcoming smartphone is expected to be the Poco F2 Pro as this is the only highly rumored device that is expected to be launched in the country in the near future. The smartphone is believed to replace the Poco F1, which is almost two years old now. Moreover, the smartphone is already official in the European market and is all set to land in India.

Notably, the Poco F2 Pro will be a rival to the flagship devices from Oppo, Xiaomi, and OnePlus. It uses the most powerful Snapdragon 865 SoC and is priced at 499 euros (approx. Rs. 40,700). Eventually, there are expectations that this smartphone could be priced under Rs. 40,000 in the country.

On the other hand, there are speculations if the upcoming smartphone from the brand could be the Poco M2 Pro. This smartphone has received several certifications and is believed to be a mid-range smartphone. However, we do not have much clarity regarding its specifications. One thing that we know for now is that the teaser and the statement made by the Poco GM go in line and we can expect a new Poco smartphone in early July.

