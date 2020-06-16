ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Alleged Poco F2 Pro India Launch Date Revealed By Executive

    By
    |

    Poco is highly anticipated to launch a new product sometime soon in India. Previously, the company took to its social media handles to tease the launch of a new smartphone from the brand with the hashtag next #POCOForIndia" paving the way for speculations regarding a new smartphone, which could be the much-awaited Poco F2 Pro.

    Alleged Poco F2 Pro India Launch Date Revealed By Executive

     

    Going by the recent speculations, the Poco F2 Pro could be launched in India sometime in July alongside the company's first pair of truly wireless earbuds, the POCO Pop Buds truly wireless earbuds. Now, in an interview with Hindustan Times, the Poco India General Manager C Manmohan stated that the company will launch a new Poco smartphone in India in 20 to 25 days.

    New Poco Phone Coming Soon

    In the interview, he added that they are all set to launch a new smartphone soon. They want to make sure that there are devices across price points. However, the Poco India GM did not share when exactly the company will launch the smartphone though it falls sometime in the first half of July.

    Could It Be Poco F2 Pro?

    The upcoming smartphone is expected to be the Poco F2 Pro as this is the only highly rumored device that is expected to be launched in the country in the near future. The smartphone is believed to replace the Poco F1, which is almost two years old now. Moreover, the smartphone is already official in the European market and is all set to land in India.

    Notably, the Poco F2 Pro will be a rival to the flagship devices from Oppo, Xiaomi, and OnePlus. It uses the most powerful Snapdragon 865 SoC and is priced at 499 euros (approx. Rs. 40,700). Eventually, there are expectations that this smartphone could be priced under Rs. 40,000 in the country.

     

    On the other hand, there are speculations if the upcoming smartphone from the brand could be the Poco M2 Pro. This smartphone has received several certifications and is believed to be a mid-range smartphone. However, we do not have much clarity regarding its specifications. One thing that we know for now is that the teaser and the statement made by the Poco GM go in line and we can expect a new Poco smartphone in early July.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: poco news smartphones
    Story first published: Tuesday, June 16, 2020, 11:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 16, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X