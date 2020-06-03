New Poco Smartphone Coming Soon To India: Is It Poco M2 Pro? News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Earlier this year, Poco that became a separate entity launched the second smartphone in its portfolio, the Poco X2. Though the Poco F2 Pro went official recently, it is yet to be released in India. Now, it looks like the company is gearing up to launch a new smartphone for its users in India.

Well, a new video teaser shared by Poco India hints that the company is all set to launch another smartphone in the country. The video teaser is titled "We're #POCOForIndia". Furthermore, C Manmohan, the Poco GM stated that they started the brand with the aim of making some interesting products for India. They will pursue to do the same and provide the best experience for fans, he added.

Is Poco M2 Pro Coming Soon?

While the teaser suggests that the company is geared up to launch a new smartphone in India, there is no clarity regarding the upcoming device. Going by recent speculations, the Poco M2 Pro is expected to be launched in the country. Well, the Poco M2 Pro was briefly spotted on the Xiaomi India website carrying the model number M2003J6CI. It is believed to be an affordable variant of the Poco X2.

Already, it has been confirmed that the Poco F2 is not the rebranded Redmi K30 Pro. And, we are yet to get further clarity regarding the upcoming smartphone as hinted by the teaser. So, it remains to be seen if the Poco M2 Pro or Poco F2 will be launched in the country.

Poco Pop Buds Coming Soon

Back in May, Poco confirmed that they will launch a pair of truly wireless earbuds, the Poco Pop Buds sometime soon in the country. Notably, this is the first wireless earbuds to be launched by Poco. The GM recently stated that the company will launch another audio product for its fans in India. And, we need to wait for further details regarding the same.

Best Mobiles in India