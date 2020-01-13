Alleged Poco F2 Trademark Filing Confirms Existence News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Xiaomi's sub-brand Poco debuted back in 2018 with the launch of the Poco F1. This smartphone is quite popular and a bestseller in its category. Also, it carries the credits of being the most affordable smartphone to use the Snapdragon 845 SoC, which is the flagship chipset from Qualcomm back then. Now, rumors regarding the Poco F2 are making rounds on the internet.

Well, the Poco F2 is believed to be the sequel to the Poco F1 but the details regarding the smartphone are vague for now. At this point in time, a leaked trademark application from Xiaomi makes us believe that the Poco F2 is in the making.

Poco F2 Trademark Filing Leaks

As per a Twitter-based tipster @_the_tech_guy, the trademark application alleged to be that of the Poco F2 filed by Xiaomi. It confirms that the successor to the Poco F1 could see the light of the day soon. So, the long-awaited successor to the Poco F1 might be announced sometime soon creating a disruption in the affordable flagship market segment.

#Xiaomi files trademark application for POCO F2



So the POCO series exists and POCO F2 is coming soon .....#xiaomi #pocoPhone #POCOF2 pic.twitter.com/3JDwplv9IJ — _the_tech_guy (@_the_tech_guy) January 11, 2020

Previous Poco F2 reports came from Albin Tse, the Global head of Pocophone. He added that we will hear more from Poco in 2020. This tweet pointed out that the Poco F2's launch could be nearing though we haven't heard of the same for months.

What We Think

There are numerous leaks and rumors regarding the Poco F2. Some speculations hinted that the Poco F2 will not see the light of the day due to the launch of the Redmi K20 back in 2019. However, the company insisted that it will launch the device sometime in the coming months though there is no clarity regarding the same to date.

If the smartphone goes official, we can expect it to be called Poco F2 aka Pocophone F2. And, the Redmi K series and Poco series will be different from each other. Whatever be the issue, we can expect the device to be a bestseller in the global markets.

