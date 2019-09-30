Poco F2 Could Be Launched In November News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Xiaomi's Poco F1 was one of the biggest hits in 2018. The device is still topping the bestsellers chart due to its great specifications including Snapdragon 845 SoC and an affordable price tag. Despite its success, the company did not bring the next-generation model in the lineup.

Initially, the Redmi K20 Pro was considered to be launched as the Poco F2, but the same did not happen. Back then, the company revealed that they have not scrapped the Poco F2 and that it could be launched sometime later but did not mention when we cane expect the launch of the smartphone. Now, it looks like we are nearing the launch of the next affordable high-end device from the company.

Poco F2 Launch Hinted

With the surge in the questions about the Poco F2, C Manmohan, the General Manager of Poco India tweeted as follows revealing that the much-awaited Poco F2 could be launched anytime soon.

Me: #Xiaomi India has sold 100 Million Smartphones!!

Me: #MiBand 4 is on sale today!!

Me: #DumdaarRedmi8A is coming!!

Me: Diwali offers are going to be cray cray!!



Le fans: When is POCO F2 coming?



And I am like : pic.twitter.com/EliegP0crg — C Manmohan (@cmanmohan) September 19, 2019

Apart from this, the Xiaomi India managing director Manu Kumar Jain shared a photo on Twitter showing the infamous whiteboard at the company's regional office. The whiteboard shows what appears to be a yearly timeline of the company and it shows the word F2 under November. This indicates that the Poco F2 could be launched in November. In the photo, Manu Kumar Jain is seen with Sneha Tainwala, the regional head of Redmi, two laptops and three smartphones.

We have a new CXO at @XiaomiIndia: #CDO! 🤩 Chief Diwali Officer! 🤓



This is me having a debate with @SnehaTainwala, who leads #Diwali planning for smartphones! 👇



Am scared to get into meetings with #bosswoman Sneha. I spoke abt targets & became a target myself. 🤣#Xiaomi ❤️ pic.twitter.com/cGbYKXHYJs — #MiFan Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) September 28, 2019

However, we cannot take the marking on the whiteboard seriously until there is no official confirmation from the company. The OEM is likely to stick with the Redmi K series for now.

What To Expect?

As of now, there is no clarity regarding the timeline showcased by the company in the photo shared on Twitter. But it looks like the Poco F2 is still on cards though the launch date remains unknown. If the whiteboard is anything to go buy, we can get some clarity regarding the Poco F1 successor in the coming weeks.

If the Poco F2 exists, then we can expect it to be powered by a Snapdragon 855 or Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC and compete against the Realme X2 Pro likely on cards as well.

