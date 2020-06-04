ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Alleged Redmi 9 Live Image Leaks Hinting Two Color Options

    By
    |

    Redmi 9, the budget smartphone series is all set to be unveiled this month in several markets including China and India. Word is that the Redmi 9 series could be unveiled on June 25 in Vietnam but an official confirmation is awaited. While we are yet to come across further details regarding the series, rumors point out that there could be multiple models including Redmi 9A, Redmi 9C and Redmi 9 in the series.

    Alleged Redmi 9 Live Image Leaks Hinting Two Color Options

     

    Redmi 9 Live Image Leaks Online

    In a recent development, the Redmi 9 smartphone has been spotted on Slashleaks in a leaked live image revealing two of its color variants. Both the devices in the leaked image appear to be identical and it is said that both could be the Redmi 9. And, these adhere to the previous reports that hint at the presence of a quad-camera setup on the smartphone.

    While the leaked Redmi 9 live image shows the presence of a polycarbonate rear and a vertically arranged camera setup at the top center, the other details aren't seen clearly. The LED flash module is also seen next to the camera arrangement. It shows the Redmi 9 in Violet and Teal color options but we can expect other color variants to also be on cards.

    Redmi 9: What To Expect

    Moving on to the rumored specifications, the Redmi 9 is believed to be launched with a 6.5-inch LCD display with a punch-hole cutout at the top center to provide room for the selfie camera sensor. The screen is said to have a FHD+ 1080p resolution. Under its hood, the upcoming Redmi smartphone could be launched with an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 processor teamed up with up to 4GB RAM and up to 64GB storage space.

    While the high-end variant is expected to have 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM, speculations point out that it could arrive in another variant with 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM as well. On the other hand, some reports hint at the presence of a Helio G70 SoC in the smartphone.

     

    For imaging, it is likely that the Redmi 9 could feature a quad-camera setup with a 13MP primary sensor, an 8MP secondary sensor, a 5MP tertiary sensor, and a 2MP fourth sensor. The other goodies include an 8MP selfie camera, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a capacious 5000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging support.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: redmi news smartphones
    Story first published: Thursday, June 4, 2020, 9:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 4, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X