Alleged Redmi K40 Live Images Reveal Possible Design

The Redmi K series of smartphones has been quite successful since its debut with the Redmi K20 and K20 Pro, the most affordable Snapdragon 845-powered smartphones. Following that, the Redmi K30 series came up with eight models and the next-generation Redmi K40 series is surfacing in rumors and speculations.

Now, a set of alleged live images of the Redmi K40 has been leaked online. The images have been leaked by Twitter-based tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore. These images show that the upcoming Redmi K series smartphone will have a new design at its front and rear.

Redmi K40 Live Images Leak

As per the leaked Redmi K40 live images, it looks like the smartphone will flaunt a centered punch-hole cutout, which is a transition from the pill-shaped cutout at the right of the Redmi K30 display. As of now, there is no clue if all the models in the Redmi K40 series will have a similar design as the Redmi K30 devices had varying design elements.

For the uninitiated, the Redmi K30 Pro, K30 Ultra and K30 Pro Zoom came with a pop-up camera sensor while the Redmi K30, K30i 5G, K30 5G and K30 5G Racing have a pill-shaped cutout at the top right corner. Lastly, the K30S came with a punch-hole cutout at the top left corner.

Moving on to its rear, it looks like the Redmi K40 has undergone a complete redesign. There seem to be four cameras similar to its predecessor but the positioning and camera housing are quite different. The camera module seems to be rectangular with curved corners and it appears to have a large sensor at the top, another large sensor at the bottom and two small sensors in the middle. Also, we can see the USB Type-C port flanked by an audio jack and a speaker grille on either side at the bottom.

What We Know So Far?

Based on existing reports, we can expect the Redmi K40 series smartphones to be announced sometime this month. Word is that the lineup will use a Snapdragon processor, a high refresh rate and come with support for fast charging technology. It is also expected to run Android 11 topped with MIUI 12 out-of-the-box.

