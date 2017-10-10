Alleged Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus image leaks tipping 18:9 display and dual rear cameras

Lately, we have been coming across a lot of leaks and speculations regarding the upcoming Redmi series of smartphones. Yesterday, we saw the leaked images of the alleged Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 revealing that the phablet might feature dual rear cameras and an 18:9 display.

The fresh leaks from Weibo via a GizmoChina report seems to suggest something different. Well, the report tips that the Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus will be launched ahead of the Redmi Note 5. Also, the report reveals a leaked shot of what could be the Redmi 5 Plus showing that the smartphone might feature a full-screen design and 18:9 aspect ratio display.

As seen in the leaked image, the side bezels of the Redmi 5 Plus appear to be not too thin. However, the bezels at the top and bottom edges of the phone seem to have been made narrower. The interesting feature that we can see in the render of the Redmi 5 Plus is that there are dual front-facing speakers on the top and bottom of the device.

Also, the Redmi 5 Plus seems to feature an impressive display. Though the screen is not similar to the one that we saw on the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2, it is good enough for a budget smartphone. The previous reports point out that the Redmi 5 Plus might sport a 5.7-inch display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1440 pixels. Given that the Redmi smartphones usually arrive with a 5-inch display, it is pretty interesting to know that the Redmi 5 Plus will have a large 5.7-inch display.

Apart from the screen, the smartphone could make use of a Snapdragon 450 SoC. Also, the upcoming Redmi 5 Plus might boast of 13MP dual cameras at its rear. The device is said to be powered by a capable battery with support for Qualcomm's Quick Charge 3.0.

While the Redmi Note 5 is believed to be launched sometime in November, the Redmi 5 series of smartphones are likely to be launched by mid-October.