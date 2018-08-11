Amazon Freedom sale: Grab Huawei P20 Lite for Rs 16,999

Amazon is holding 'Amazon Freedom Sale' to mark the celebration of 72nd Independence Day in India. The sale is offering lots of exciting offers and deals for the users. During the sale, the e-commerce giant will be offering a wide range of products across different categories at a discounted price. The company is also offering cashbacks and exchange offers on a number of products such as electronics, smartphone, and others. One such smartphone which you can grab at a discounted price is the Huawei P20 Lite.

Huawei, the Chinese smartphone manufacturers has been expanding its products portfolio in India with the launch of its affordable range of smartphones. The company has also introduced affordable mid-range smartphones that feature notched display in India. So, if you are looking to purchase a Huawei smartphone which goes easy on your pockets and packs some powerful set of features then you can head to Amazon and grab the Huawei P20 Lite.

The Huawei P20 Lite was launched at a price point of Rs 19,999. Now, Amazon is offering the P20 Lite at a discounted price of Rs 16,999 as a part of 'Amazon Freedom Day Sale'. Besides, if you are making a purchase using an SBI credit or debit card you will get an additional discount of Rs 1,500 which brings the price of the P20 Lite further down to Rs 15,499. Amazon is also offering EMI options on the purchase of the device.

To recall, the Huawei P20 Lite features a 5.84-inch full-HD+ FullView display with an aspect ratio of 19:9 and 1080 x 2280 pixels screen resolution. In terms of design, the P20 Lite has borrowed its looks from the Huawei P20 Pro. Under the hood, the P20 Lite is powered by a Hi-Silicon Kirin 659 processor which is paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The onboard storage can be further expanded via microSD card.

On the imaging front, the P20 Lite sports a dual rear camera setup with a 16MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor to capture wide-angle and bokeh images. Up front, the P20 Lite features a 24MP sensor with f/2.0 wide aperture. The front camera also supports 3D facial recognition along with Huawei's AR effects.

So, if you are looking to grab a powerful mid-range smartphone then we would suggest you grab this deal.