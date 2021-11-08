Another OnePlus Nord 2 Bursts Into Flames: User Suffers Heavy Burns News oi-Vivek

A Twitter user named Suhit Sharma has shared pictures of a fire-damaged OnePlus Nord 2 along with the pictures of the user, who have suffered a major skin injury around the thigh area.

The user has also submitted photos of burnt jeans along with pictures of the smartphone, which seems to be inside a soft silicon case. Suhit Sharma has contacted the brand regarding the same and is yet to get an official statement from the company.

Details Are Missing

As of now, there is no information on this incident. The user has not shared much information regarding the accident. Nonetheless, the user has suffered a major skin injury. Also note that the incident has happened on November 3, and according to the latest tweet by the user, he will be visiting the OnePlus service center today (November 8).

@OnePlus_IN Never expected this from you #OnePlusNord2Blast see what your product have done. Please be prepared for the consequences. Stop playing with peoples life. Because of you that boy is suffering contact asap. pic.twitter.com/5Wi9YCbnj8 — Suhit Sharma (@suhitrulz) November 3, 2021

Why Do Smartphones Catch On Fire?

The culprit in the majority of the cases will be the battery. Most smartphones, including the OnePlus Nord 2 use a high-density battery, and if there is any short circuit, likely to be caused by an accident, the battery will catch on fire, destroying the device and might even cause physical damage to the user, similar to this case.

Even brands like Samsung have suffered from this, where, the company discontinued an entire series of smartphones (Galaxy Note 7) and we have also reported several incidents of the OnePlus Nord 2 catching on fire.

Some were genuine cases, while the others were fake (as claimed by OnePlus). With the available evidence, this does look like a genuine case. However, we cannot confirm anything unless the company issues an official statement.

How To Prevent Smartphones From Catching Fire?

If you have a bulged, deformed, or physically damaged smartphone, then take that device to the official service center and get it checked. Phone brands have a stringent quality control process to prevent incidents like this. If this is an isolated issue or if there is a problem with the Nord 2 build quality, the time has to answer.

