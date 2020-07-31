ENGLISH

    Apple Ends Rumors; Confirms iPhone 12 Flagship Will Be Delayed

    Many flagship smartphone launches are delayed due to the pandemic and the following lockdown. Apple is one of the companies that's been hit by the lockdown as it's production lines were shut down. Now, Apple has confirmed that the iPhone 12 series will have a delayed launch.

    Apple iPhone 12 Launch Delay

    Right from the first few months of the year, we've been hearing reports about a possible delay in launching the new iPhone 12 series. Apple has put to rest these rumors by confirming that yes, indeed the launch will be delayed 'by a few weeks'.

    The confirmations came during the Q3 earnings announcement, where Apple confirmed that the new iPhone lineup will be available a few weeks later than their usual schedule. "Last year we started selling new iPhones in late September, this year we expect supply to be available a few weeks later," said Apple CFO Luca Maestri at the announcement.

    At the same time, Apple didn't give away any reason behind the launch delay. Coincidentally, Qualcomm reported a drop in its Q4 earnings projection. Qualcomm noted that the delay of a global 5G flagship phone launch was a reason for this, making it impossible to deny the subtle mention of the launch delay.

    Apple iPhone 12 Launch Event: What To Expect

    A previous leak suggested that Apple will hold an event on September 8, where it would introduce the iPhone 12 lineup, the new Apple Watch, and also the Apple AirPower, the wireless charging pad. All these years, we've seen Apple announcing its new flagship series and the sale would begin shortly after.

    This year, it's possible Apple may launch the iPhone 12 series but could begin shipping the units later than usual. In a few previous instances, Apple launched a new iPhone model but began shipping it weeks later. This is something that happened with the iPhone XR model.

     

    So far, it's been reported that Apple will introduce four new iPhone 12 models, all featuring 5G support. Reports also suggest an LTE variant among the four. We should be able to hear more about the launch in the following weeks.

    Story first published: Friday, July 31, 2020, 10:32 [IST]
