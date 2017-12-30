Apple files patent for long-range wireless charging with power scheduling and more

As we head towards 2018, we are expecting new innovations in the tech world, especially in the smartphone arena. While interesting things are yet to come and exciting days ahead Apple has now filed a patent application with the US Patent and Trademark Office that will reportedly let the user set up wireless charging transfers in a particular order so that their iPhone gets power first, followed by Apple Watch and then the iPad.

The new patent application by Apple suggests an RF-based long-range wireless charging technology, that could be based on the Energous WattUp system which was also recently granted FCC certification.

Besides, two new wireless power charging and transmission patents were filed. According to patentlyapple, the "first patent hints that the invention covers a system may have a power adapter with multiple ports for supplying power to respective electronic devices. The electronic devices may include devices such as cellular telephones, wristwatch devices, laptop computers, and tablet computers. The power adapter may supply power to the electronic devices using wired links and wireless links."

As for the second patent, Apple has noted that their invention covers a system in which a wireless power transmitting device may transmit power wirelessly to a wireless power receiving device. However, it is unclear whether this is the equivalent to "over-the-air" wireless transfer.

According to tech website VentureBeat, Wireless power developer Energous and the Cupertino-based giant have been working together on wireless charging technology since 2014.

It is good to see that companies are working on making their products more convenient for the consumers. It would be great if Apple pulls this one through. But again, as of now, there is only patent filing and they don't necessarily confirm anything. These only show that Apple is continuously developing solutions on both software and hardware aspects essentially for contact-free charging.

All in all, it remains to be seen whether these new patents will lead to Apple rolling out a commercial product, in partnership with Energous or separately.