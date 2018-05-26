Apple iOS 12 to come with NFC functionality and other exciting upgrades

Apple's WWDC 2018 is a couple of weeks ahead. The event will kick start on June 4 where the company is going to introduce its next-gen operating system iOS 12. But here is what revealed ahead of its official announcement. Its been revealed that iOS 12 will be giving some third-party developers full access to the NFC chip inside the iPhone for additional features which is much beyond the payments.

According to reports Apple wants users to use iPhone in many more contactless interactions beyond just Apple Pay payments. It will include hotel door key or as a virtual transit card for easier transportation. Earlier when Apple with iOS 11 started adding the CoreNFC framework which will allow apps to use the NFC chip as an arbitrary scanner of RFID tags. But the drawback to this NFC API is that the app must be in the front and the app must present in the specific system modal sheet for getting the scanning started.

Its been reported that the Cupertino giant Apple is in its final stage of the technology. It's already experimenting the features in the Apple Park. The employees in the Apple park is already using their Apple to gain access to the park building.

On the other hand, there are some hotels which are already supporting the 'contactless' activation of iPhones as a door key. The hotels are using this technology by using low energy Bluetooth protocols. But with issues like range, this is not that reliable. However, the new iOS 12 will allow third-parties to coordinate NFC chip inside the iPhones to store sensitive information.

According to Apple's developer post, "Using Core NFC, you can read Near Field Communication (NFC) tags of types 1 through 5 that contain data in the NFC Data Exchange Format (NDEF). To read a tag, your app creates an NFC NDEF reader session and provides a delegate. A running reader session polls for NFC tags and calls the delegate when it finds tags that contain NDEF messages, passing the messages to the delegate. The delegate can read the messages and handle conditions that can cause a session to become invalid."

Let's see what else Apple is going to announce with iOS 12 at WWDC next month. Moreover, there are rumours also which suggest that Apple will launch its iPhone SE 2 at the event.

