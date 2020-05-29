Video: Apple iPhone 12 Design Revealed In Navy Blue Color

ENGLISH

    Apple iPhone 12 is one of the most anticipated smartphones of the year. The new iPhone is expected to pack a couple of changes inside-out. In fact, it's speculated that the iPhone 12 series would feature one of the major design overhauls. And now, we've got a better look at the design of the upcoming series in a new video.

    designs of the iPhone 12
     

    We've already seen a couple of concept designs of the iPhone 12. Here's a new one from YouTuber ConceptsiPhone and designer Mauro Battino. Together, they've put in everything revealed about the iPhone 12 Pro in a single video. What's more, the designer-YouTuber duo notes that this is the 100 percent final design of the iPhone 12.

    Apple iPhone 12 Pro Design

    Going into the details provided in the video, the iPhone 12 Pro is shown to feature a smaller notch and similar angles like the iPhone 4. The video also notes that the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max will be larger (than its predecessor) and the iPhone 12 entry-level model will get smaller.

    Multiple reports have already speculated that the iPhone 12 series would feature a quad-camera module. The same has been revealed in the new video where the four cameras along with the LiDAR sensor that can shoot real-time 3D environmental mapping.

    new navy blue color option

    Apart from the cameras, the rear design previews a new navy blue color option, which will likely replace the Midnight Green color from the iPhone 11 Pro. While the navy blue color variant does look appealing, it could be quite a risk, considering the Midnight Green was popular.

    Apple iPhone 12 Interiors
     

    Apple iPhone 12 Interiors

    Going under the hood of the iPhone 12 Pro, Battino also talks about the Apple A14 Bionic chipset. It's already been speculated to be the biggest performance upgrade from Apple in recent years, which is also bringing in 5G support and will likely be available in the base model as well.

    At the same time, the video has skipped a few key areas. Reports had speculated the 120Hz ProMotion display on the iPhone 12 series, but there's no mention of it in the video. Also, the video has skipped the pricing of the much-awaited smartphone.

    So far, it's been rumored that Apple will reduce the price of the entry-level model. It's also been reported that the iPhone 12 series launch will be delayed by two months. But nothing is certain yet. And till the official launch, the video has given us something to look forward to.

    news smartphones apple iPhone video
    Story first published: Friday, May 29, 2020, 12:26 [IST]
    X