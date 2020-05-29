Just In
- 1 min ago Google Might Buy 5% Stake In Vodafone-Idea: Report
-
- 9 min ago How to Download, Create And Post Videos On Mitron App: Step by Step Process Explained
- 9 min ago TikTok's 4.4 Star Rating Restored On Google Play Store: 8 Million Reviews Removed
- 27 min ago Xiaomi Mi 10 5G Camera Review: Is 108MP Quad-Lens Camera Worth The Hype?
Don't Miss
- Movies Cannes Film Festival 2020 To Announce Official Selection Lineup On June 3
- News Spraying neem oil on standing crops to be effective in eliminating locust attack
- Sports Football Leagues return dates across Europe post coronavirus break
- Automobiles Tata Nexon EV Deliveries Resumes After Lockdown Relaxations In Select Cities
- Lifestyle 11 Safe And Effective Home Remedies To Remove Earwax
- Finance RBI Imposes Fines On 3 Banks For Violation Of Rules
- Travel 12 Best Places To Visit In South India In June
- Education CBSE Cyber Safety Handbook For Students Classes 9 To 12
Video: Apple iPhone 12 Design Revealed In Navy Blue Color
Apple iPhone 12 is one of the most anticipated smartphones of the year. The new iPhone is expected to pack a couple of changes inside-out. In fact, it's speculated that the iPhone 12 series would feature one of the major design overhauls. And now, we've got a better look at the design of the upcoming series in a new video.
We've already seen a couple of concept designs of the iPhone 12. Here's a new one from YouTuber ConceptsiPhone and designer Mauro Battino. Together, they've put in everything revealed about the iPhone 12 Pro in a single video. What's more, the designer-YouTuber duo notes that this is the 100 percent final design of the iPhone 12.
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Design
Going into the details provided in the video, the iPhone 12 Pro is shown to feature a smaller notch and similar angles like the iPhone 4. The video also notes that the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max will be larger (than its predecessor) and the iPhone 12 entry-level model will get smaller.
Multiple reports have already speculated that the iPhone 12 series would feature a quad-camera module. The same has been revealed in the new video where the four cameras along with the LiDAR sensor that can shoot real-time 3D environmental mapping.
Apart from the cameras, the rear design previews a new navy blue color option, which will likely replace the Midnight Green color from the iPhone 11 Pro. While the navy blue color variant does look appealing, it could be quite a risk, considering the Midnight Green was popular.
Apple iPhone 12 Interiors
Going under the hood of the iPhone 12 Pro, Battino also talks about the Apple A14 Bionic chipset. It's already been speculated to be the biggest performance upgrade from Apple in recent years, which is also bringing in 5G support and will likely be available in the base model as well.
At the same time, the video has skipped a few key areas. Reports had speculated the 120Hz ProMotion display on the iPhone 12 series, but there's no mention of it in the video. Also, the video has skipped the pricing of the much-awaited smartphone.
So far, it's been rumored that Apple will reduce the price of the entry-level model. It's also been reported that the iPhone 12 series launch will be delayed by two months. But nothing is certain yet. And till the official launch, the video has given us something to look forward to.
-
49,999
-
92,999
-
16,499
-
17,999
-
39,999
-
29,149
-
34,990
-
74,999
-
16,999
-
23,999
-
23,999
-
7,999
-
73,999
-
8,980
-
9,999
-
10,999
-
18,990
-
63,900
-
34,979
-
45,900
-
8,440
-
27,400
-
24,080
-
16,999
-
16,510
-
18,999
-
20,700
-
9,999
-
19,880
-
22,999