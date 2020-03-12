iPhone 12: Everything We Know So Far About Apple’s Next Flagship

Apple iPhone 12 Design

Starting off with the iPhone 12's design, many reports have suggested that the notch on the upcoming smartphone will be less prominent and might also include under-the-display FaceID scanners, but this is quite unlikely. Moreover, the iPhone 12 might have flat sides like the iPad Pro instead of the rounded sides.

Apple iPhone 12 Camera Specifications

The iPhone 12 has been speculated to have a quad-camera setup. The iPhone 11 series came with a triple camera setup combining ultra-wide-angle and telephoto lenses. Now, Apple is said to be experimenting with AR for the camera setup for the iPhone 12. Apple is reportedly working on enhancing the zooming capabilities, like the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, but this is more likely to be a software update.

Currently, the iPhone 11 series supports Night Mode only for the main camera. Reports now suggest that the telephoto and the ultra-wide cameras will also get an upgrade with night mode support on the iPhone 12 series. Additionally, the ultra-wide camera will feature a 35 percent wider aperture to allow more light to hit the sensor.

More importantly, Apple is set to bring in ToF camera, also dubbed as the 3D sensing camera. This camera can accurately sense the environment and the objects in it, allowing users to interact in the digital space through the viewfinder. This also means better Portrait shots. Apple has been insisting on AR tech, so we can expect a couple of major tweaks with that.

Night Mode

Alleged rumors note that the iPhone 12 series will measure 6.1-inch for the iPhone 12, 5.4-inch for the iPhone 12 Pro, and 6.7-inch for the iPhone 12 Pro Max. There are also multiple reports noting that Apple is set to ditch LCD panels for the 2020 iPhone series and bring in OLED.

Multiple reports from South Korea have suggested that Apple has struck a deal with Samsung and LG for the 2020 iPhone 12 series display panels. It was also noted that Samsung would be the key supplier for the iPhone 12 Pro lineup and LG would supply the OLED panels for the basic variant.

Apple iPhone 12 CPU Performance

The Apple A13 Bionic processor is one of the powerful mobile processors today, giving us one of the snappiest performances on the iPhone 11 series. But the iPhone 12 is going to be even more powerful, rumors say. It's believed that Apple is building a new chip with a 5nm process that is said to bring the iOS' computational prowess on par with the MacBook Air levels.

Of course, this is just a rumor. There will be quite a few limiting factors like a specific battery capacity without draining the smartphone. Plus, the heat also needs to be managed efficiently. At the same time, Apple's nanometer technology is quite efficient. The present A13 is built on a 7nm process. The next-gen chip is expected to have a projected speed boost of 15 percent.



Moreover, Apple is said to bring in 5G support for the 2020 iPhone series. Multiple reports suggested that there would be six variants of the iPhone 12, but this would mean three 5G variants. However, it hasn't been confirmed yet. Considering how Apple's key competitors have already brought in 5G support, the company wouldn't want to lag.

Apple iPhone 12 Launch, Price Expectations

As usual, the new batch of premium iPhone series is rolled out in fall, between early- to mid-September. However, with the current scenario of the virus pandemic, numerous reports have confirmed a massive slowdown in China's production line, a key base for iPhone production. Apple had shut down its production line, retail store, and even suggested employees work from home.

Although there might be a delay, an optimistic figure gives us a lag of a few weeks. The worst-case scenario could be a few months of delay. Plus, Apple has already canceled the event for the iPhone launch as the coronavirus is at its peak now.

Coming to the price, A phonearena report note that the iPhone 12 series could start from $699. This means that the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max could cost $999 and $1,099. This could also vary and can be ascertained only after the launch.