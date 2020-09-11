Apple iPhone 12 India Pricing Revealed; Will Make OnePlus 8 Look Costlier News oi-Sharmishte Datti

With only a couple of days left for the Apple Event, plenty of rumors are surfacing about the upcoming products. The Time Flies event is rumored to debut the new Apple Watch Series 6 and the iPad Air. The iPhone 12 series, which are said to be manufactured here in India, will reportedly launch next month.

Over the past few months, we've been seeing plenty of rumors about the iPhone 12 and its price tag. As the first 5G-supported smartphone from the company, the iPhone 12 has a couple of surprises for users in stow. Coming to the price of the iPhone 12, it's reported to cost lesser than its predecessor - the iPhone 11 series and even the OnePlus 8. According to GizChina, the iPhone 12 series will start at $649 (around Rs 49,220), which puts it on the same table as the OnePlus 8.

Apple iPhone 12 Pricing In India

The report notes that the iPhone 12 base model with a 5.4-inch display will include 4GB and have two storage variants of 128GB and 256GB models costing $649 (around Rs 49,200) and $749 (around Rs 56,800), respectively. Next, the iPhone 12 Max with a larger 6.1-inch OLED Super Retina display and ship in two storage variants, rumored to cost $749 (around Rs 56,800) for the 128GB variant and $849 (around Rs 64,400) for the 256GB variant.

The third model, namely the iPhone 12 Pro is said to pack a similar 6.1-inch OLED Super Retina XDR display and will be powered by the Bionic A14 processor paired with 6GB RAM. This model will likely have three storage variants, rumored to cost $999 (around Rs 75,700) for the 128GB option, $1,099 (around Rs 83,300) for the 256GB variant, and $1,299 (around Rs 98,500) for 512GB variant.

Lastly, the top variant of the iPhone 12 - the Pro Max is said to pack a 6.7-inch OLED Super Retina XDR display, LiDAR sensors and a triple-camera setup is expected to cost $1,099 (around Rs. 80,800). This too will have 6GB RAM and three storage options of 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB, likely to cost $1,099 (around Rs 83,300), $1,199 (around Rs 90,900) and $1,399 (around Rs 1,06,000) respectively.

Apple iPhone 12 Launch: What To Expect

As noted, the iPhone 12 series will likely debut in October and begin shipping in the same month. It's also noted that the iPhone 12 series will be manufactured in India at Wiston units. Details on which models will be made in India are scarce. If true, the price of the iPhone 12 series could drop further - but it's not confirmed yet.

