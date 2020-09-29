Apple iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini To Reach Distributors On October 5 Ahead Of Launch News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Apple iPhone 12 is one of the most-anticipated smartphones of the year, rumored to launch soon. Despite the speculations, there's no official confirmation on the launch date. However, fresh reports suggest the iPhone 12 models are set to reach the distributors on October 5.

Apple iPhone 12 Shipments

Reports claim Apple is hosting an event on October 13 (not confirmed yet), where it would launch the new iPhone 12 series. Ahead of the launch, tipster Jon Prosser claims the first shipment of the iPhone 12 models will head out to distributors on October 5. His tweet mentions two models - the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Mini.

Looking at the latest leak, it syncs perfectly with the previous leaks that noted Apple would ship only two models of the latest iPhone 12 soon after the launch. The report had previously suggested that the two other models would begin shipping in November.

Apple’s first shipment of final iPhone 12 units is going out to distributers on October 5th



The shipment includes:



iPhone 12 mini 5.4

(Definitely the final marketing name)

-64/128/256



iPhone 12 6.1

-64/128/256



Event on October 13, as I mentioned before. — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) September 29, 2020

Apple iPhone 12 Launch: What To Expect

Apart from the shipping details, the tweet further highlights the variants of the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Mini. He states that the two models will debut with three storage variants that are 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB. Plus, the iPhone 12 will flaunt a 6.1-inch display, while the iPhone 12 Mini will feature a smaller 5.4-inch screen.

This is probably the first time we're hearing the name 'Mini' and Prosser claims it's a 'marketing name'. The other two models - the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max will start with 128GB and could go up to 512GB.

The price of the iPhone 12 models is probably the most debated topic. Previous leaks suggested the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 Mini could start from Rs. 49,200, while the bigger 6.1-inch iPhone 12 could cost Rs. 56,800. Some reports said the iPhone 12 series could be cheaper than the OnePlus 8 flagship. For now, nothing is confirmed and it remains to see the actual pricing once the phone debut. If the latest leak is indeed true, we'll be seeing the first two models of the Apple iPhone 12 pretty soon.

