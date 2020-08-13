Apple iPhone 12 Series Launch Pushed To October; Apple Watch, iPad Likely To Debut In September News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Apple iPhone 12 series is probably the last of the much-awaited flagship smartphone to launch this year. We've seen plenty of flagships hit the market including those from Samsung, OnePlus, Google, and more. However, the iPhone 12 series has been consistently delayed due to the pandemic. The new launch date suggests that the iPhone 12 will debut in October.

Apple iPhone 12 Series Get New Launch Date

This isn't the first time we're hearing about the launch delay for the iPhone 12 series. Apple recently confirmed that the iPhone 12 models will be "available a few weeks later" this year. Coinciding with Apple's 'a few weeks later' timeline, tipster Jon Prosser notes that the iPhone 12 models will debut in October.

The tweet hints that the iPhone 12 series would launch on October 12 via a virtual event. Pre-booking for the new iPhone models would begin the same week, and the shipping of the base model would begin a week after that.

Additionally, all the new iPhone 12 models wouldn't go on sale at the same time. As noted, the base model of the iPhone 12 would begin shipping in October, whereas, the other models would go on sale in November. This matches the previous reports, which also hinted at a similar move by Apple.

New, adjusted Apple dates!



Apple Watch & iPad

- Via press release

- Week 37 w/c Sep 7



iPhone 12 event

- Week 42 w/c Oct 12



iPhone 12 devices

- Preorders week 42 w/c Oct 12

- Shipping week 43 w/c Oct 19



iPhone 12 Pro devices

- Preorder and shipping in Nov (no exact date yet) — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) August 12, 2020

Apple Watch, iPad Launch

At the same time, he suggests that Apple has scheduled for a product launch in September as well, which would likely be the Apple Watch and the new iPad. If true, we'll get to see the new Apple Watch 6 Series and the unspecified iPad model, most likely without any launch event.

What's interesting is that this would be the first time Apple would launch the new Watch series without the iPhone models. So far, the new iPhone series and the new Watch models have debuted alongside. It would be an interesting turn of events if the reports turn out to be true.

The iPhone 12 series are equipped with 5G connectivity, which further adds to the anticipation around the device. At the same time, the tipster notes that there could be a slip or change in the dates. We advise you to take this with a grain of salt.

