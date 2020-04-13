ENGLISH

    Apple iPhone 2020 Model Redesign To Have Flat Screen: Report

    Details of the Apple iPhone 2020 have once again surfaced online. A report from Bloomberg has given us fresh insight into the widely rumored iPhone flagship launching later this year. The report corroborates Ming-chi Kuo's analysis and presents the redesign of the iPhone Pro with flat edges just like the iPad Pro.

    Apple iPhone 2020 Model Redesign To Have Flat Screen: Report

     

    Apple iPhone Redesign

    However, Bloomberg's report and Kuo's analysis contradict each other. While Kuo notes that the upcoming iPhone 12 will have slightly curved glass, the report notes it'll be flat. The report also noted there'll be two iPhone Pro models with a triple camera module with a LIDAR 3D scanning system like the iPad Pro.

    A few things aren't clear though. For one, we don't know whether the new 3D system will take the place on one of the iPhone 11 Pro's existing three-camera module. It's also unclear whether the redesign will come to the two lower-end dual-camera models that are reportedly replacing the iPhone 11.

    The report further notes that the largest of the iPhone Pro will feature a slightly larger screen than the iPhone 11 Pro Max (that has a 6.5-inch panel) and also the FaceID notch will likely be reduced. On the other hand, Kuo's analysis notes that the iPhone Pro models would feature 5.4-inch and 6.7-inch displays.

    What Else To Expect

    Apart from providing details about the iPhone, the Bloomberg report also says to expect a smaller, cheaper HomePod speaker sometime this year. The new HomePod is said to have a similar design like the present model, but only half the size.

    Also, new versions of the MacBook Pro, Apple TV, iMac, and an entry-level iPad are expected this year notes the report. For now, there aren't any details about the redesign of the features these Apple gadgets might have. A 14-inch MacBook Pro was also predicted by Kuo that would have a scissor-switch keyboard.

     

    Coming to the launch of the new lineup, Bloomberg notes that Apple doesn't expect the COVID-19 crisis to cause major delays. The new models could launch a few weeks later than usual. The report also notes that Apple engineers are heading to China now to finalize the product ahead of mass production for upcoming launches.

    Read More About: news smartphones apple iPhone
    Story first published: Monday, April 13, 2020, 16:28 [IST]
