New iPhone 8 leak tips at full-screen display

The iPhone 8 is hitting the rumor mills almost every other day for the groundbreaking features that it might bring. With the many leaks and speculations, it remains to be seen how the next big launch from Apple will take shape.

The latest image posted by the popular leakster Evan Blass (via TheVerge) is claimed to be the encased iPhone 8 and gives us a good idea of what we can expect from the device. The image shows that the front of the iPhone 8 will be dominated by the screen. It looks like there will be a wedge at the top in order to house the front-facing camera, sensors, and earpiece.

The device seen in the image appears to be framed inside a chunky and big case from the case manufacturer Urban Armor Gear that has the same case for the iPhone 7 devices launched last year. The screen of the alleged iPhone 8 shows a March date suggesting that it could be an old render that had surfaced earlier this year. Eventually, it might not be the final design of the Apple's tenth-anniversary edition of iPhone.

In a comment to this tweet made by Evan Blass, Mark Gurman of Bloomberg stated that the device as seen in the image appears to have "good look at the notch".

Lately, we got to come across several new reports about the iPhone 8 suggesting that the device might pack in numerous features that are new to the iPhones. The upcoming Apple smartphone is believed to feature a wireless charging support and come in a copper color variant as some of the Android devices in the market. In fact, the copper color variant is catching up with the trend in the recent days.

The device is likely to arrive with a near bezel-less design that bears a striking resemblance to the Android biggies such as the LG G6 and Samsung Galaxy S8/S8+.