Apple iPhone SE Plus Design And Specifications Leaked Online

Apple doubled its market share in India in Q4 2020, thanks to the phones like the iPhone SE 2020 and the iPhone 11. It now looks like the next iPhone is likely to help Apple to increase the market share. According to leaks, Apple is all set to launch yet another budget iPhone -- the iPhone SE Plus with an all-new avatar.

Unlike the current generation (iPhone 12 series), the iPhone SE Plus will have an all-new design with a punch-hole display, similar to most of the mid-range and high-end Android smartphones of 2020. This bezel-less iPhone is likely to come with an IPS LCD display with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, similar to the new iPad Air.

Just like the iPhone SE 2020, the iPhone SE Plus will have a single camera at the back and a 12MP selfie camera at the front. The device will have a 5.4-inch display with 2340x1080p resolution, protected by tempered glass.

The iPhone SE Plus will be powered by the A14 Bionic chipset with 4GB RAM. When it comes to storage, the smartphone will be available in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB storage capacity with no microSD card slot. As per the color variants, the iPhone SE Plus will be available in black, white, and red colors.

Though the iPhone SE Plus has a bigger display, the overall form factor of the device is likely to remain similar to the iPhone SE 2020 with a modern design, similar to the iPhone 12 series of smartphones. Do note that, these are just concept images of the iPhone SE Plus, where, the actual phone might look a bit different when compared to these pictures.

Apple iPhone SE Plus Price

The Apple iPhone SE Plus will be a bit more expensive than the iPhone SE 2020. However, the device is also expected to cost less than the iPhone 12 mini. The base model of the iPhone SE Plus with 64GB internal storage might cost less than Rs. 50,000 in India.

