Apple iPhone X pre-order to debut on October 27, gets listed on Flipkart and Amazon

The iPhone X, the tenth-anniversary edition of iPhone was unveiled alongside the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus at an event in California in September. At the time of launch, it was made clear that the iPhone X will be delayed and will be available only in November.

Following the global announcement, it was also announced that the iPhone X will be priced at Rs. 89,000 and Rs. 1,02,000 in India for the 64GB and 128GB variants. It was also confirmed that the pre-orders will debut on October 27. With just a few more days left for the pre-order of the iPhone X to begin in the country, the online retailers Flipkart and Amazon India have already listed the device.

While the pre-order for the iPhone X will start on October 27, the sale will debut on November 3 in India. The online retailers are expected to throw in some attractive offers, cashbacks and other deals to lure the buyers to get their hands on this premium smartphone. Apart from Flipkart and Amazon India, the authorized Apple distributors across the country will also sell the iPhone X.

As in the case of the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, the telecom operators such as Reliance Jio, Vodafone and Airtel are speculated to announce their offers on the special edition of iPhone.

If you aren't aware, the iPhone X is the most expensive smartphone launched by Apple till date. It brings a new kind of design to the table. The device features an edge-to-edge OLED display, a cutout at the front above the display for the sensors and True Depth camera. Also, iPhone X has ditched the TouchID fingerprint sensor in favor of a new facial recognition technology called Face ID. The device features a glass body at the rear to support wireless charging.