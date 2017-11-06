Apple iPhone X listed for up to Rs. 150,000 on OLX

The iPhone X sale debut on Friday and there were long queues outside the Apple stores across the world as fans waited to get their hands laid on the tenth-anniversary edition iPhone.

In India too, the iPhone X was released on Friday and went on sale via the Apple stores and Airtel's online store. We got to know that within minutes of being available online, the device went out of stock on the online store of Airtel. Despite the fact that the iPhone X is the most expensive phone to be launched by Apple till date priced at Rs. 89,000 and Rs. 102,000, the smartphone was selling like hot cakes as soon as it was released. Notably, the limited stocks in India have even disappointed many buyers.

Now, the early bird buyers of the iPhone X have started selling their devices on OLX for up to Rs. 150,000 for the unlocked model with 256GB storage. This is pretty much higher than the Rs. 102,000 price tag at which Apple is selling this model of iPhone X.

On the online classified platform OLX, there are over 330 sellers who have listed the iPhone X for sale at a high price point. The sellers could be those who have bought the iPhone X on the launch day and looking forward to sell it at a high profit. Also, many sellers have bought the iPhone X in India and so the local warranty will be applicable on those devices.

As per the listings on the website, the iPhone X is priced from Rs. 115,000 to Rs. 150,000. One of the sellers has listed both the 64GB and 256GB models of the iPhone X at Rs. 115,000 and Rs. 135,000 respectively on OLX.

This is not the first time that we are coming across such an activity in India. Whenever Apple devices are launched, we see sellers listing those devices on online classified portals such as OLX. In this case, the iPhone X price is too expensive as the device is out of stock since the day it was released. Even the Reliance JioPhone was listed on OLX by many buyers despite the fact that it is a breach of the Jio's terms and conditions.