Apple iPhone XR is moderately repairable: Scores 6 out of 10 on iFixit repairability test

The Apple iPhone XR is the most affordable X series iPhone from Apple with new color choices. The smartphone retails in India for Rs 76,900 for the base variant with 3 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. The Apple iPhone XR teardown from the iFixit reveals some of the fascinating facts about the latest iPhone.

Overall, the Apple iPhone XR scores 6 out of 10, which makes it moderately easy to repair with certain skills. The device comes with a modular like display, which makes it easy to replace the display panel if it breaks or cracks.

Apple iPhone XR inside

After removing the display, the battery can be replaced easily by taking out the pull tabs. Unlike the iPhone X or the iPhone XS, the iPhone XR does not have an L shaped battery. Instead, the smartphone has a typical rectangular battery with 2942 mAh capacity (slightly bigger than Apple iPhone XS's battery).

Just like the Apple iPhone XS and the XS Max, replacing the back panel is pretty tricky, which requires to replace the complete frame of the smartphone, which is also the most expensive part of the smartphone.

Apple iPhone XR specifications

The Apple iPhone XR comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina display with 1792 x 828px resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass protection. Under the hood, the smartphone runs on the Apple A12 Bionic SoC with 3 GB RAM and 64/128/256 GB of internal storage.

The smartphone has a single 12 MP camera on the back with OIS and 4K video recording @ 60fps and also supports portrait mode. The Apple iPhone XR is also the first iPhone to offer portrait mode with a single camera. On the front, the device has a 7 MP front-facing selfie camera with 1080p video recording capability.

Just like the iPhone XS, the iPhone XR also support Face ID with 3D true depth system and misses out on the Touch-ID. The Apple iPhone XR does support fast charging and wireless charging with an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance.

Source