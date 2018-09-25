ENGLISH

Apple iPhone XS and XS Max users reportedly experiencing network and connectivity issues

Some users are experiencing poor Wi-Fi connectivity on their iPhones.

    Apple's latest iPhones are have already started getting shipped to the consumers and it has been only a week that the users have started complaining about some issues related to the devices. A number of users have taken it various online forums to narrate their ordeal. Users are affected by a weird bug which is causing some connectivity issues on their new iPhones.

    Apple iPhone XS and XS Max users reportedly experiencing network issue

    As per some reports from the Beebom, the users are reportedly affected by multiple issues and most of the affected users are from the region where there is poor connectivity. The affected users say the issue has been prominent with iPhone XS as compared the earlier gen of iPhone including iPhone X or iPhone 8. Also, a number of affected users happen to be using Verizon Network.

    Apple had a similar issue with the iPhone 4 were holding the phone in a specific manner caused it to disconnect from the network. This issue was then named as Antenna Gate issue. With the users affected with a similar connectivity issue, some of them have already started calling it as an Antenna Gate-2.

    It is being further reported that that the reason behind this issue could be Apple's inclination towards Itel modems. Some other threads suggest that Verizon iPhones have used Qualcomm processors in the past and the switch could have given rise to this issue. Well, these are just speculations and we cannot verify any rumors related to the same.

    Also, there are some other reports surfacing related to the connectivity issues with iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. These reports claim that the users are experiencing poor Wi-Fi connectivity on their iPhones and the reason could be iPhone XS favoring 2.4GHz band instead of the 5GHz band. This issue could be resolved with a security patch, hence, it is not a major concern.

    As of now, Apple has not released any official statement on this issue and it is also not clear what is causing the poor connectivity in iPhone XS and XS Max. We will keep you posted with further updates on the same so stay tuned with us.

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 25, 2018, 18:45 [IST]
