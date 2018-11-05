Apple to put an advanced FaceID on next year's iPhones

According to the known Apple analyst, with next year's iPhones, Apple will improve the FaceID technology. The iPhone XR was just released, and we are already hearing reports about next year's iPhones. Kuo adds to the speculation claiming Apple is working on an enhanced Face ID camera system.

The new FaceID system is said to come with more powerful flood illuminator, reports MacRumors. The new feature will enable better facial recognition by decreasing the impact of invisible light from the surroundings of the user. Kuo added that the new upgraded FaceID sensors will be incorporated in all 2019 iPhone models, which will be a follow up to this year's lineup of two OLED and LCD iPhones.

Rumors have it that next year's iPhones won't include the 3D touch feature, and will come equipped with a triple camera setup. There's also a possibility of the notch being ditched. It appears that the next iteration of the iPhone models won't have 5G functionality, given the latest reports suggest that Apple has chosen Intel to supply the modems with the launch slated for 2020.

Kuo also noted that a Time of Flight 3D camera will be incorporated in iPad models by late 2019 or early 2020. The camera will be capable of determining the distance between objects by measuring the time taken for lights or lasers to reach the object. This will help users make 3D models on the iPads, which can then be edited using the Apple Pencil.

The Time of Flight 3D caamera is expected to reach the iPhones in the second half of 2020, which will offer improved image quality and new experiences through augmented reality.

Besides, Apple seems to be gearing up to launch its first 5G iPhone in 2020. The company is said to use Intel's 8161 5G modem chip for its flagship. The new chipset will be built using Intel's 10nm process which boosts the transistor density to churn out more power and efficiency.

Major OEMs such as Huawei, Oppo, and Xiaomi will be among the firms to Qualcomm chips with 5G support. We might see a lot of 5G-ready smartphones in 2019.