Apple Starts Selling Refurbished iPhone 12 And iPhone 12 Pro; Where To Buy?

Apple now sells a variety of iPhone models and generations through its official US storefront. These include the recently-launched third-generation iPhone SE and the still-new iPhone 13 trio, as well as older models such as the iPhone 12, 12 mini, and the iPhone 11.

Apple's Refurbished iPhone 12 And iPhone 12 Pro: Price And Availability

At the same time, bargain hunters are likely aware that the iPhone 8, 8 Plus, and the iPhone XR are still technically available in "certified refurbished" form. Granted, they aren't quite as cheap as on eBay, but they do come with a full one-year Apple guarantee, and the same is true for the iPhone 12 and the 12 Pro refurbs that are available starting today (March 15).

When compared to the pricing of a new iPhone 12, which Apple continues to sell alongside the new and more costly iPhone 13, all of the handsets offer significant discounts. Prices for refurbished iPhone 12 devices vary due to the availability of various storage options.

Apple's refurbished store in the United States displayed a total of 14 iPhone 12 and 12 Pro models on Monday, March 14. An unlocked, black 64GB iPhone 12 was available for around Rs. 47,318 at the low end of the price bracket, saving roughly Rs. 8,408 over the standard price.

On the other hand, an unlocked Pacific Blue 512GB iPhone 12 Pro was available for about Rs. 77,904, which was 13,760 less than a new model. There are currently no iPhone 12 Mini or iPhone 12 Pro Max handsets available on the site, but anyone interested in either of these devices should visit Apple's eCommerce website regularly as they may become available at any time.

Apple's Refurbished iPhone 12 And iPhone 12 Pro Specifications

Apple's refurbished iPhones include a new battery and an upgraded outer shell, as well as a one-year guarantee. According to Apple's website, all refurbished gadgets are properly cleaned, completely tested, and, if necessary, employ authorized Apple replacement parts. Refurbished iPhones come with free shipping and are packaged in a new box with all accessories and cables. On its website, Apple states, "Supply is limited, and availability is assured after we receive your complete payment."

The iPhone 12 and the 12 Pro are still formidable handsets, and they may be right for you if you're looking to upgrade from an older phone but don't want to pay top money for the iPhone 13, as used models offer significant savings over both the iPhone 13 and a new iPhone 12.

