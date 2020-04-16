Apple Discontinues iPhone 8, 8 Plus Models Following iPhone SE 2020 Launch News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Apple iPhone SE second generation was launched yesterday (April 16) without much fanfare. After the launch, Apple has stopped selling the iPhone 8 and the iPhone 8 Plus models. This was quite expected as the new iPhone SE is the successor to the previous generation and the iPhone 8 models, with even lower pricing.

Apple iPhone 8 Models Stopped

Looking back, Apple launched the iPhone 8 models alongside the iPhone X back in 2017, catering to those looking for an upgrade from the iPhone 6 lineup. Three years later, Apple has launched a successor to the iPhone 8 with a slightly similar design structure.

It should be noted that even though Apple is stopping the sale of the iPhone 8 lineup, the smartphones will remain available through select retailers, something that we've already seen in the past with slightly older models. Apple is currently offering the new iPhone SE, iPhone XR, and the iPhone 11 lineup in India.

Apple iPhone SE 2 Features

The second-generation iPhone SE packs powerful internal features for $399 and comes in three color variants of black, white, and (PRODUCT) RED. The smartphone is powered by the Apple A13 Bionic chipset, the same processor found on the iPhone 11 series. This means that the second generation of the iPhone SE is one of the fastest smartphones with a budget-friendly price tag.

Coming to the design, the new iPhone SE 2 is quite similar to the iPhone 8. It features a glass body with a single rear camera. The new smartphone features a 4.7-inch Retina HD display and the TouchID.

The display size is quite smaller than the iPhone 8 but is certainly a big upgrade for those looking for a change from iPhone 6 onwards, including the iPhone XR. The iPhone SE 2 is available in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB variants.

