ASUS confirms EIS support and Android 9 pie update for ZenFone Max Pro M1

Asus has recently announced that it has sold over one million unit of its budget segment smartphone ZenFone Max Pro M1 in the country in less than six months. The ZenFone Max Pro M1 comes with a price tag of Rs 10,999 and packs some of the latest trending features which make it a worth buy at its price range. Now, Asus has confirmed that it will soon enable the Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) feature on the ZenFone Max Pro M1.

Asus has made this announcement just a few after it was reported that the ZenFone Max Pro M1 comes enabled with a hidden EIS feature inside the main camera application. According to some reports, this feature was spotted inside the Snapdragon camera app and it offers various tweaks along with the access to some of the deeper controls.

The steps to activate the EIS feature on the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 are fairly simple. All a user needs to do is launch the camera app and visit the camera settings by simply tapping on the hamburger icon placed at the left side of the screen. Once on the camera settings, the user needs to locate the redeye reductions options and then tap on it multiple times. Tapping on the redeye reduction tab multiple times will activate the additional settings within the camera application. After the additional settings have been enabled users will need to head to the video tab and set the resolution to 1080 p, doing that will bring up the option for Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS).

Along with the EIS update for the camera, Asus will also be rolling out the Android 9 Pie update for the ZenFone Max Pro M1. The report was confirmed by Dinesh Sharma, Director, Mobile Business, Asus India. As per him, the company will soon enable Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) feature on ZenFone Max pro M1. He also revealed that the company has begun testing the Android 9 Pie update for both the ZenFone Max Pro M1 and ZenFone 5Z. It is expected that the company will roll out the update soon, however, there is no specific timeline mentioned for the same. We will keep you posted with the further reports on the same, so stay tuned with us.

To recall, Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 packs a 5.99-inch IPS LCD display which has a screen resolution of 1080 x 2160 pixels. For imaging, the smartphone makes use of a dual-rear camera setup comprising a 13MP primary lens and a 5MP secondary lens to capture depth details in an image. The smartphone features an 8MP front camera to capture selfies and to make video calls.

Powering the smartphone is an octa-core Snapdragon 636 SoC which is paired with Adreno 509 GPU to take care of the graphics. The smartphone is available in two RAM and storage variants including a 3GB+32GB variant and 4GB+64GB variant. The onboard storage is further expandable up to 256GB via microSD card.