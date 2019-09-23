Asus ROG Phone II Launched In India Starting From Rs. 37,999 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Asus ROG Phone II, the second-generation gaming smartphone from the company has been launched in India. This smartphone comes as the successor to the ROG Phone launched previously by Asus. As it is a high-end gaming phone, it has all the bells and whistles that such a device should feature.

The ROG Phone II comes with a 120Hz display with 1ms response time and DCI-P3 color gamut. There is a 3D vapor chamber for efficient heat dissipation, an optical under-display fingerprint sensor, and many other improvements as compared to its predecessor.

Asus ROG Phone II Price In India

Asus ROG Phone II has been launched in India in two storage configurations. The base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space is priced at Rs. 37,999 and the high-end variant with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage space is priced at Rs. 59,999. Notably, the base variant will go on sale from September 30 via Flipkart during the Big Billion Days sale. The high-end variant will be launched later in India bundled with AeroActive Cooler 2.

Asus ROG Phone II Accessories Price

Asus has launched a slew of accessories along with the ROG Phone II. The accessories include Asus ROG 30W Charger priced at Rs. 1,999, AeroActive Cooler II priced at Rs. 3,999, Professional Dock priced at Rs. 5,499, Lighting Armored case priced at Rs. 2,999, Twin View Dock II costing Rs. 19,999. Mobile Desktop Dock costing Rs. 12,999 and ROG Kunai Gamepad priced at Rs. 9,999.

Asus ROG Phone II Specifications And Features

Asus ROG Phone II comes with a 3D vapor chamber to transfer the heat in the SoC into the body, which is then efficiently dissipated via the vents at the back during gaming. There are dedicated ultrasonic AirTriggers with 20ms vibration latency and faster haptic response rate. This means that you do not have to raise your fingers before tapping the screen.

This next-generation gaming smartphone comes with front-facing stereo speakers with DTS: X Ultra surround sound effect. There is a 3.5mm headphone jack and quad noise-canceling headphones. The device features dual high-end vibrating motors for a surround sound effect.

Asus ROG Phone II features a 6.59-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. Under its hood, it uses an octa-core Snapdragon 855 Plus processor with 8GB/12GB RAM and 128GB/512GB of USF 3.0 storage space.

Running Android 9 Pie topped with ROG UI, the Asus ROG Phone II comes with dual cameras at its rear. It comprises a 48MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor with f/1.79 aperture and 4K video recording support up to 60fps. The secondary sensor is a 13MP 125-degree ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.4 aperture. At the front, there is a 24MP selfie camera with EIS and f/2.0 aperture.

There are standard connectivity features including dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5, NFC and a USB Type-C port. Keeping the lights turned on is a 6000mAh battery with 10V 3A 30W HyperCharge fast charging support. It is touted that this fast-charging tech can charge up to 4000mAh battery in 58 minutes.

