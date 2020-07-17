Asus ROG Phone 3 Press Renders Reveals Design Ahead Of Launch News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Asus is gearing up for the launch of its next flagship, the ROG Phone 3 on July 22. Ahead of the launch, popular tipster Evan Blass has shared a press render of the Asus ROG Phone 3 and it looks similar to its predecessor. Yet there are a couple of upgrades the readers should check it out.

Asus ROG Phone 3

This isn't the first time the Asus ROG Phone 3 is appearing on the internet. We've already got a couple of glimpses of the upcoming gaming phone when appeared on various platforms, including the TEENA listing. The new press render, however, gives us more details on what to expect from the Asus ROG Phone 3.

Firstly, there's a notch-less display on the Asus ROG Phone 3. Like its predecessors, it still includes thick bezels on top and bottom that houses the dual front speakers. As a comparison to the ROG Phone 2, the upcoming phone doesn't have sharp edges. Plus, the color accents on the front speakers are missing on the ROG Phone 3.

Other details of the smartphone include a pair of physical buttons on the right edge and a USB-C port on the left side. Some of the upgrades include a triple-camera module, while the older version packed only two cameras. The signature LED-lit logo is still positioned in the center on the backside of the device.

Asus ROG Phone 3: What To Expect

The Asus ROG Phone 3 has been making headlines for a while now. The smartphone is expected to pack a 6.59-inch AMOLED FHD+ resolution panel with a 144Hz refresh rate. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ chipset paired with up to 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512 GB of UFS 3.0 storage will be powering the gaming phone.

The camera aspects of the Asus ROG Phone 3 include a 64MP primary shooter. Also, a 6,000 mAh battery with 30W fast charging support was spotted earlier. It will run Android 10 OS with ROG UI custom skin on top. The launch of the Asus ROG Phone 3 comes in a close clash with the Lenovo Legion phone, another much-awaited gaming phone.

