Just In
- 30 min ago Amazon Sale On Audio Gadgets: No-Cost EMI Payment And Other Offers
-
- 1 hr ago YouTube Bounces Back To HD Quality Streaming On Mobile App
- 12 hrs ago Poco M2 Pro Slated To Go On Sale Again On July 30 In India: Price And Specifications
- 13 hrs ago Reliance Jio Eyeing 500 Million Subscribers In Next Three Years
Don't Miss
- Movies Law Full Movie Leaked On Tamilrockers For Free Download In HD Quality
- Finance Rupee Opens Weak At 75.23 Per Dollar
- Sports MotoGP is back! Riders are more ready than ever
- Automobiles Mahindra’s Mine Resistant Ambush Protected Specialty Vehicle Exported To UN For Peacekeeping Mission
- News Death toll in south Mumbai building collapse rises to 6; search operation still underway
- Lifestyle Vaani Kapoor In Nude And Green Bodycon Dresses, Which One Will You Pick For Weekend Party?
- Travel 10 Incredible Places To Visit In Tamil Nadu In July
- Education USA To Withdraw Student Visas If Classes Move Fully Online
Asus ROG Phone 3 Press Renders Reveals Design Ahead Of Launch
Asus is gearing up for the launch of its next flagship, the ROG Phone 3 on July 22. Ahead of the launch, popular tipster Evan Blass has shared a press render of the Asus ROG Phone 3 and it looks similar to its predecessor. Yet there are a couple of upgrades the readers should check it out.
Asus ROG Phone 3
This isn't the first time the Asus ROG Phone 3 is appearing on the internet. We've already got a couple of glimpses of the upcoming gaming phone when appeared on various platforms, including the TEENA listing. The new press render, however, gives us more details on what to expect from the Asus ROG Phone 3.
Firstly, there's a notch-less display on the Asus ROG Phone 3. Like its predecessors, it still includes thick bezels on top and bottom that houses the dual front speakers. As a comparison to the ROG Phone 2, the upcoming phone doesn't have sharp edges. Plus, the color accents on the front speakers are missing on the ROG Phone 3.
New post at Patreon: "ASUS ROG Phone 3" [https://t.co/SQwWnfVDEA] pic.twitter.com/vVe5MHmkoC— Evan Blass (@evleaks) July 16, 2020
Other details of the smartphone include a pair of physical buttons on the right edge and a USB-C port on the left side. Some of the upgrades include a triple-camera module, while the older version packed only two cameras. The signature LED-lit logo is still positioned in the center on the backside of the device.
Asus ROG Phone 3: What To Expect
The Asus ROG Phone 3 has been making headlines for a while now. The smartphone is expected to pack a 6.59-inch AMOLED FHD+ resolution panel with a 144Hz refresh rate. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ chipset paired with up to 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512 GB of UFS 3.0 storage will be powering the gaming phone.
The camera aspects of the Asus ROG Phone 3 include a 64MP primary shooter. Also, a 6,000 mAh battery with 30W fast charging support was spotted earlier. It will run Android 10 OS with ROG UI custom skin on top. The launch of the Asus ROG Phone 3 comes in a close clash with the Lenovo Legion phone, another much-awaited gaming phone.
-
74,999
-
51,000
-
92,999
-
54,999
-
16,499
-
17,999
-
39,999
-
28,900
-
17,499
-
27,999
-
25,250
-
7,999
-
77,900
-
9,999
-
10,497
-
10,999
-
19,990
-
64,900
-
34,999
-
48,900
-
12,880
-
8,999
-
9,721
-
10,499
-
14,316
-
1,42,999
-
5,774
-
27,999
-
29,495
-
34,999