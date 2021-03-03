Asus ROG Phone 5 Receives Bluetooth SIG Nod Ahead Of Launch: Everything We Know So Far News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Asus ROG Phone 5 is all set to debut on March 10. The phone has received the Bluetooth SIG certification ahead of launch, revealing the phone will support Bluetooth 5.2 for connectivity. The listing has not shared any features of the phone. However, we already came across multiple certification listings and leaks which have revealed the specifications of the ROG Phone 5.

The upcoming gaming phone with model number ASUS_I005DB was also recently spotted on Geekbench; suggesting its a few key features including 18GB of RAM configuration. As of now, the ROG Phone 3 and the Galaxy S21 Ultra are available up to 16GB of RAM. So, if it turns out to be true then the ROG Phone 5 will be the first phone in the world to feature 18GB of RAM.

Asus ROG Phone 5: Key Details

In terms of design, the ROG Phone 5 will flaunt a similar design as the ROG Phone 3. The phone is said to sport a 6.7-inch FHD+ display with a 144Hz refresh rate. However, another rumor suggests the phone will pack a 165Hz OLED display. The ROG Phone 5 is believed to be India's first phone to run the flagship Snapdragon 888 chipset. The phone is also likely to come with a minimum of 12GB RAM with 128GB storage and is also believed to have a 16GB RAM variant.

The same 6,000 mAh battery will also fuel the next-gen ROG Phone 5 but it is expected to support 65W fast charging. For software, it will ship with Android OS. The camera details of the device still under wraps. The ROG Phone 5 is also confirmed to come with a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Moreover, the upcoming phone will be available for purchase in the country via Flipkart. The company is also expected to launch another variant of the ROG Phone 5 which might come as the ROG Phone 5 Strixa and will pack the Snapdragon 870 chipset.

