Asus ROG Phone 5 Will Have A 3.5mm Headphone Jack; One Of The Best Sounding Smartphones? News oi-Vivek

Asus is all set to launch its next gaming smartphone -- the ROG Phone 5 on March 10. The device will be available globally, including India and it is a successor to the ROG Phone 3, which was launched in 2020.

The audio capabilities of the ROG Phone 5 have been made official via DXOMark audio review. According to the review, the ROG Phone 5 is one of the best-sounding smartphones in the world, and the device has scored 78 points for audio playback and 79 points for audio recording.

On top of that DXOMark has also confirmed that the ROG Phone 5 will have a 3.5mm headphone jack, just like the first Gen ROG Phone. The ROG Phone 5 will not just have a regular headphone jack, it is fitted with an ESS DAC for an improved lossless audio experience.

This review also gives us a clear look at the upcoming gaming smartphone, and one of the first smartphones to launch in the country with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G SoC. For an improved audio experience, the ROG Phone 5 comes with a stereo speaker setup with at least four microphones.

Given the addition of a 3.5mm headphone jack, the ROG Phone 5 looks like a device that every gamer might dream of. As per the leaks and speculations, the Asus ROG Phone 5 for sure will be one of the best Android gaming smartphones in the world. However, how will it fare against the iPhone 12 series? Which is something we are going to test out post the launch of the ROG Phone 5 in India.

Going by the specs sheet, the ROG Phone 5 is likely to cost a bit more than the ROG Phone 4, and the base model is expected to be priced around Rs. 50,000 in India.

Source

Best Mobiles in India