Asus ZenFone 4 and ZenFone 4 Pro specs and pricing leaked

Asus is all set to launch its much-anticipated ZenFone 4 series on August 17, which is next week. In the launch event, we should see the release of ZenFone 4, the ZenFone 4V, the high-end ZenFone 4 Pro, as well as two mid-rangers, the ZenFone 4 Selfie, and the already unveiled ZenFone 4 Max.

It is quite surprising that despite being a flagship device, we haven't heard a lot about the Asus ZenFone Pro. Well, up until now. Popular leakster Ronald Quandt has just revealed the specs of the smartphone through his Twitter handle. According to him, the ZenFone 4 Pro will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor. Pairing the chipset will be 6GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage space.

While it has not been specified, the phone should also offer a microSD card slot for the expansion of memory. What's more, Ronald Quandt has even predicted the pricing of the device. Going by his claims the ZenFone 4 Pro will carry a price tag of $650 in the US. When you convert into Indian currency, it is roughly around Rs. 41,500. Interestingly, OnePlus 5 also falls in the same price range.

In addition, the leakster has also posted the specs of the ZenFone 4. The smartphone is likely to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor under the hood. Notably, if this information is legit, the ZenFone 4 will be the second smartphone to feature the aforementioned chipset. We already know that the newly launched Sharp Aquos S2 is the first one to come with a Snapdragon 630 processor.

Moving on, the Asus ZenFone 4 is said to offer 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage space. As for the pricing, the device will be sold for $400, which is roughly equivalent to Rs. 25,500.

As with all the leaks, you are ought to take this information with a pinch of salt. In any case, we just wait a few more days till the official launch.