ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Asus Zenfone 5Z OTA update starts rolling out in India

    Asus Zenfone 5Z has received the April security patch in India.

    By
    |

    Last year, Asus launched a slew of device that were bestselling models across price segments. One of these is the company's flagship Zenfone 5Z. As these phones do not have the custom skin on top of Android, these receive timely updates from the company.

    Asus Zenfone 5Z OTA update starts rolling out in India

     

    In a recent move, the Asus Zenfone 5Z (review) has received an OTA update that is built to deliver excellence. The smartphone has received an update with the firmware version 90.11.162.58. This update brings the Android security patch for April 2019. Besides this, it also improves the sound quality and enhances the start-up speed of the device.

    Android 9 Pie update

    Recently, Asus rolled out the Android 9 Pie update to the Zenfone 5Z in India. Initially, the update was rolled out to the units of this smartphone in Taiwan, its home market. This update brings several improvements and new features related to Android Pie. The update also fixed issues related to contextual AI-driven pop-up volume bar, a magnifier to copy and paste text easily and more. It also enhanced the overall performance of the Asus smartphone.

    Asus announced the Zenfone 5Z at the MWC 2018 with Android 8 Oreo out of the box. The device was launched with the intention to compete against the other affordable flagships such as OnePlus 6.

    Asus Zenfone 5Z price in India

    When it comes to India, the device was launched in three storage variants and is a Flipkart exclusive. The base variant has 6GB RAM and 64GB storage space and was priced at Rs. 29,999. The mid-range variant has 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space and was priced at Rs. 32,999. Finally, there is a high-end variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space priced at Rs. 36,999.

    Later, the device received a price cut of a whopping Rs. 5,000 taking the base variant down to Rs. 24,999. And, the top-end variant is now available for Rs. 31,999.

     

    As mentioned above, the device comes with all the highlights to compete against the other affordable flagships including OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T, Nokia 8 and more. And, one of the highlights is that it comes with stock Android OS instead of customizations.

    Read More About: asus news smartphones
    Story first published: Tuesday, May 7, 2019, 10:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 7, 2019
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue