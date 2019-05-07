Asus Zenfone 5Z OTA update starts rolling out in India News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Asus Zenfone 5Z has received the April security patch in India.

Last year, Asus launched a slew of device that were bestselling models across price segments. One of these is the company's flagship Zenfone 5Z. As these phones do not have the custom skin on top of Android, these receive timely updates from the company.

In a recent move, the Asus Zenfone 5Z (review) has received an OTA update that is built to deliver excellence. The smartphone has received an update with the firmware version 90.11.162.58. This update brings the Android security patch for April 2019. Besides this, it also improves the sound quality and enhances the start-up speed of the device.

Android 9 Pie update

Recently, Asus rolled out the Android 9 Pie update to the Zenfone 5Z in India. Initially, the update was rolled out to the units of this smartphone in Taiwan, its home market. This update brings several improvements and new features related to Android Pie. The update also fixed issues related to contextual AI-driven pop-up volume bar, a magnifier to copy and paste text easily and more. It also enhanced the overall performance of the Asus smartphone.

Asus announced the Zenfone 5Z at the MWC 2018 with Android 8 Oreo out of the box. The device was launched with the intention to compete against the other affordable flagships such as OnePlus 6.

Asus Zenfone 5Z price in India

When it comes to India, the device was launched in three storage variants and is a Flipkart exclusive. The base variant has 6GB RAM and 64GB storage space and was priced at Rs. 29,999. The mid-range variant has 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space and was priced at Rs. 32,999. Finally, there is a high-end variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space priced at Rs. 36,999.

Later, the device received a price cut of a whopping Rs. 5,000 taking the base variant down to Rs. 24,999. And, the top-end variant is now available for Rs. 31,999.

As mentioned above, the device comes with all the highlights to compete against the other affordable flagships including OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T, Nokia 8 and more. And, one of the highlights is that it comes with stock Android OS instead of customizations.