Asus Zenfone 6 teaser hints at audio jack, triple card slot and more

Asus Zenfone 6 is nearing its launch and the company has released a new teaser for the device. Though it doesn't explicitly reveal that the device will be a rival to the OnePlus 6, it throws shades mocking its Chinese rival. Notably, the poster reveals key features of the smartphone.

The teaser was shared by Asus on its official Twitter handle. The teaser has a caption reading, "Keep the essentials". And, it once again confirms the May 16 launch date of its upcoming smartphones. For those who are unaware, the launch is slated to happen in Valencia.

Talking about the teaser, the Asus smartphones are confirmed to get the power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. The other Android flagships including Xiaomi Mi 9, Samsung Galaxy S10 and the upcoming OnePlus 7 series are also equipped with the same processor. Furthermore, it will also power many other upcoming Android flagship smartphones this year.

As the caption states, the Zenfone 6 is retaining the essentials. Eventually, it is no surprise that this smartphone features a 3.5mm audio jack, which is a feature that many high-end smartphones miss out these days. It also appears to have a notification LED that the OnePlus 6T missed out and the OnePlus 7 is also not expected to arrive with one. The other feature is a new hardware button that is likely dubbed Smart Key but there is no word regarding its functionality for now.

The biggest feature of the upcoming Asus smartphone is the presence of a triple card slot, which is a feature that is uncommon in flagship smartphones. Given that these smartphones are a direct rival to the OnePlus smartphones, the triple card slot is a great feature addition as the OnePlus phones do not arrive with a microSD card slot.

Recently, we saw the case renders of the smartphone revealing its design. One of the video teasers released by the company tipped at the presence of an all-screen design without a notch or a punch-hole. This makes us believe that the smartphone will have a pop-up selfie camera module.