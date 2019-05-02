Asus ZenFone 6 to launch two days after the OnePlus 7 debut News oi-Vivek Asus ZenFone 6 is expected to feature a motorized selfie camera

With the launch of the Asus ZenFone 5z, the Taiwanian smartphone brand showed the world that, the affordable flagship smartphones could look good while offering the best performance. With Rs 25,000 price tag (at the time of launch), the Asus ZenFone 5z was one of the best-looking flagship smartphones, especially under Rs 30,000 price tag.

Asus is now gearing up for the launch of the Asus ZenFone 6, which is speculated to be the true heir to the Asus ZenFone 5z. According to the latest teaser image shared on Asus's Twitter handle, the company will announce the Asus ZenFone 6 on the 16th of May 2019, and the OnePlus 7 series of smartphones are set to launch on the 14th of May.

Most affordable Snapdragon 855 SoC powered device?

For sure, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC will power the Asus ZenFone 6. The Snapdragon 855 is the flagship Mobile Solution from Qualcomm, which is a quad-core processor with Adreno 640 GPU. The chipset is based on 7nm manufacturing architecture, which makes the chipset more powerful and efficient one.

At the time of launch, the Asus ZenFone 5z was the most affordable smartphone in India, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, and the Asus ZenFone 6 is most likely to follow the same principle. With the increase in manufacturing cost (due to the display tech and processor), the ZenFone 6 might cost around Rs 30,000 for the base variant, which is still a great price tag for a smartphone, where the Snapdragon 855 SoC runs the show.

The teaser-image also reveals that the Asus ZenFone 6 will feature a completely bezel-less design, with no-notch, no punch-hole, or no bezel display design. Just like the Vivo V15 Pro, the Asus ZenFone 6 is expected to offer a pop-up or a motorized selfie camera. As of now, there is no additional information about the ZenFone 6, stay tuned to GizBot to learn more about the upcoming flagship smartphone from Asus.