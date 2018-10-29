Asus ZenFone 6z design leaked with a water-drop notch

The Asus ZenFone 5z is one of the most affordable stylish flagship smartphone available in India. At the price of Rs 25,000, the smartphone offers a lot of features, which are even missing on high-end smartphones from other brands. And now, the prototypes of the Asus ZenFone 6z has been leaked online, which sheds some light on the actual design and features of the upcoming flagship smartphone from the Taiwanese tech giant.

According to a YouTube video from Rede Geek, the Asus ZenFone 6 or the Asus ZenFone 6z will come with the following changes compared to the Asus ZenFone 5z, which is the current flagship smartphone from Asus.

Asus ZenFone 6z features and specifications

Just like the OnePlus 6T, Realme 2 Pro, and the Oppo F9 Pro, the Asus ZenFone 6z will have a water drop notch. Unlike most of the smartphone mentioned above, the notch on the Asus ZenFone 6z will be on the right corner, which makes it a bit unique compared to the other smartphones with the water drop or dewdrop notch.

Just like the ZenFone 5z, the ZenFone 6z will have a dual camera set up at the back with a rear-facing fingerprint sensor. The company might finally introduce IP water and dust resistance rating, which is absent on the current generation flagship smartphone from Asus.

The Asus ZenFone 6z will also have a glass-metal sandwich design, and the smartphone is expected to offer dual stereo speaker setup with a dedicated 3.5 mm headphone jack and a USB type C port for charging and data syncing. Just like most of the premium flagship smartphones of 2018, the Asus ZenFone 6z is also expected to offer wireless charging as well.

There is no information on the hardware part of the Asus ZenFone 6z. However, considering the fact that the ZenFone 6z will be a flagship smartphone, the smartphone is expected to launch with the latest hardware in Q1 of 2019 (Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, at least 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage and more).

Considering the leaked design and specifications, the Asus ZenFone 6z looks like an excellent flagship smartphone, especially a worthy successor to the Asus ZenFone 5z. Asus is expected to price the ZenFone 6z very aggressively, and the base variant of the ZenFone 6z is expected to cost Rs 29,999 in India.