    Asus is done with the launch of its new-generation gaming smartphone dubbed ROG Phone 3. Now, the company is gearing up for the ZenFone 7 series launch. The rumour mill has been churning out information regarding both ZenFone 7 and the ZenFone 7 Pro hardware. Asus itself has confirmed the arrival of its new flagship lineup for next week. Details are as follows:

    Asus ZenFone 7 Series Set To Debut On August 26: What Can We Expect?

     

    Asus ZenFone 7, ZenFone 7 Pro Official Launch Date

    Asus has scheduled the ZenFone 7 series launch on August 26, 2020. The company will be launching both ZenFone 7 and the ZenFone 7 Pro initially in Taiwan. Currently, there is no word on its arrival in the global markets including India.

    Moreover, the company will be hosting the launch event online. The event will be live-streamed on the company's official handle on YouTube. Notably, the live stream page is already live.

    Asus ZenFone 7 Series: What Can We Expect?

    The Asus ZenFone 7 series has been visiting the leaks factory for a while now and have even cleared certification from multiple platforms online. However, the company has managed to keep the features of the ZenFone 7 and the ZenFone 7 Pro a mystery.

    While the details on the ZenFone 7 series' hardware are limited, it has been suggested that the company might use the same flip camera design as the ZenFone 6Z on the new models. The Asus ZenFone 7 and the ZenFone 7 Pro are speculated to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor which is currently driving the ROG Phone 3 as well.

     

    The NCC certification website suggested 512GB storage configuration. But, there is no information available on the RAM capacity. The ZenFone 7 is said to feature a 6.7-inch display which is likely to offer an FHD+ resolution. It is unknown if this would be n LCD or AMOLED panel. The leaks have also pointed at a 4,115 mAh battery accompanied by 30W fast charging support.

    Read More About: asus news smartphones
    Story first published: Tuesday, August 18, 2020, 10:44 [IST]
