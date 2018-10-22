ENGLISH

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 6GB RAM variant receives EIS via update

This Asus smartphone gets the much-awaited feature.

    Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 is one of the bestselling smartphones in the mid-range market segment. The USP of this device is its juicy 5000mAh battery that really lasts for long. Also, running stock Android, this smartphone has been getting timely updates that rollout many new features.

    Lately, the device was in the headlines as it managed to sell over 1 million units in less 6 months of its launch. Now, the smartphone is again in the news as it has received the EIS (Electronic Image Stabilization) feature along with the October 2018 update. However, only the 6GB RAM variant of the smartphone has received the feature. It has also been announced that the 3GB and 4GB RAM variants will also get the EIS feature soon.

    In addition to the addition of this feature, the update has improved the overall system stability as well. And, it is a FOTA update that has been rolled out to all the variants of the Zenfone Max Pro M1 (check out the review here).

    Makes it on par with Redmi Note 5 Pro

    Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 was launched as a direct rival to the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro. Though it has an upper hand over its Xiaomi challenger with a capacious battery that can easily last for two days, it was criticized to have missed out on the EIS capability. Considering the overwhelming response from buyers, the company appears to have decided to bring this feature to the device.

    As mentioned above, the 6GB variant of the device will get this feature first. This variant has a better camera module. It features a 16MP + 5MP dual camera module at its rear and a 16MP selfie camera. On the other hand, the 3GB and 4GB variants have a 13MP + 5MP rear camera module and an 8MP selfie camera.

    What EIS does?

    The EIS (Electronic Image Stabilization) is an image enhancement technique that uses electronic processing. It will minimize the blur and compensate for the shake in the device while recording videos. So, this feature will bring a better video recording using this smartphone.

    Story first published: Monday, October 22, 2018, 13:45 [IST]
