Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 3GB, 4GB RAM variants get EIS via update

This Asus smartphone gets the much-awaited camera feature making it on par with its arch rival.

    Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 is one of the impressive mid-range smartphones available in the Indian market. The major selling point of this smartphone is its gigantic 5000mAh battery, which is capable of lasting really long. And, another notable aspect of the device is that it runs stock Android ensuring timely updates bringing in new features to enhance the user experience.

    Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 3GB, 4GB RAM variants get EIS via update

     

    Late last month, the 6GB RAM variant of the smartphone received an update that brought in the Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) feature. It also rolled out the October security patch to the smartphone. Back then, it was announced that the 3GB and 4GB RAM variants of the device will get the update sometime soon. Now, the same has happened and users can make use of the EIS feature.

    Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 EIS feature

    The base and mid variants of the Asus smartphone have received an update with the build number 15.2016.1810.337, which weighs in at 82.74MB. It is a FOTA update and will be rolled out to all the units of the device in a couple of weeks.

    The update brings the EIS feature, Live Wallpaper support and bug fixes. When it comes to the bug fixes, it resolves the ringtone issue while answering calls via Bluetooth, FM Radio issue that many users are facing and Wi-Fi compatibility issue with the Asus AC51U router.

    Since its launch, this Asus smartphone poses a direct rivalry to the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro. While it was acclaimed for the impressive battery life, it missed out the EIS capability and was highly criticized for the same.

    Basically, EIS aka Electronic Image Stabilization minimizes the blur and compensates the effects of shake while recording videos. Eventually, the video recording using the smartphone becomes great without any shaky and blurry effect even if the device is not kept stable.

     

    Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 in the making

    In addition to the news regarding the update that brings EIS feature, we recently came across reports that the company is prepping a new device called Zenfone Max Pro M2, which will be the sequel to the Max Pro M1. This was is likely to be a significant upgrade running Android 9 Pie, triple cameras and improved specifications.

    Story first published: Friday, November 16, 2018, 15:17 [IST]
