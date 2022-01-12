Black Shark 5 Key Specifications Revealed; Snapdragon 888+ SoC, 144Hz Display Tipped News oi-Megha Rawat

Black Shark 5 series is about to hit the market with the standard and the Black Shark 5 Pro variant. A Chinese insider has revealed some critical details about the Black Shark 5 ahead of its official unveiling.

With the model number KTUS-A0, the device has recently gained China's MIIT certification. According to the leak, the Black Shark 5 will have Qualcomm Snapdragon, a 120Hz display. Tencent is rumored to be on the verge of acquiring the Black Shark brand.

Black Shark 5 Series Specifications

The Black Shark 5 will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 plus CPU, according to the source. It will have a 120Hz refresh rate Samsung E4 Amoled display. A 4,600 mAh battery with 120W fast charging capabilities will be included in the handset. It comes pre-installed with JOYUI, which is based on Android 12.

The Black Shark 4S Pro, which was released in China on October 13th, 2021, also features Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ SoC, a 6.6-inch Amoled display with a 144Hz refresh rate, and a 4,500 mAh battery with 120W fast charging capabilities. The Black Shark 5 appears to have some of the same specifications as the Black Shark 4S Pro.

The Black Shark 5 Pro is claimed to have a 144hz QHD+ Amoled display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, and a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging. The phone is expected to come pre-installed with JOYUI, which is based on Android 12.

For smartphone enthusiasts, the Black Shark 5 comes with the Android v11 operating system and a slew of amazing features. On the front and rear of the handset, the brand has included some impressive camera metrics. The Black Shark 5 features a bezel-less 6.67-inch IPS LCD screen with 395ppi pixel density. The smartphone's screen resolution is 1080 x 2400 pixels.

On the back, there's a 64MP primary camera, as well as a 13MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a 5MP depth camera. Auto Flash, Continuous Shooting, Face detection, Touch to focus, Digital zoom, HDR, and other functions are available on the rear front cameras. The selfie needs are met by a primary camera with a resolution of 20MP.

Black Shark 5 Price In India

In India, the Black Shark 5 was projected to cost Rs. 41,999. This is the base model of the Black Shark 5 with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, which was scheduled to be available in black and gold.

