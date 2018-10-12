BlackBerry KEY2 LE first sale today via Amazon India for Rs. 29,990

BlackBerry KEY2 LE, the downgraded variant of the KEY2 will go on sale for the first time today in India. This smartphone was showcased back at the IFA 2018 tech show late in August this year. It was recently launched in India for a price of Rs. 29,990. Basically, this device is meant for the enterprise users who are looking forward to buy an Android smartphone, which is not too expensive.

BlackBerry KEY2 LE sale and price

The KEY2 LE units in India will be made and distributed by BlackBerry brand licensee. The device will be exclusively available via Amazon India. The online retailer started registering the user interest for this device soon after its launch. Given that it is a toned down variant of the KEY2, it is priced at Rs. 29,990 instead of the much higher price tag of Rs. 42,990.

BlackBerry KEY2 LE specifications

This smartphone from BlackBerry comes with a 4.5-inch LCD display with a FHD resolution of 1620 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 3:2. Under its hood, there is an octa-core Snapdragon 636 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space along with a microSD card slot supporting up to 256GB of additional storage.

For imaging, there is a dual camera module at its rear with a 13MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor along with LED flash. The selfie camera is an 8MP sensor with support for FHD 1080p video recording support.

The KEY2 LE runs Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box along with BlackBerry suite of applications and security apps called DTEK. It features a QWERTY keypad under the display and the fingerprint sensor is embedded into the spacebar key. For connectivity, there is Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, NFC, 4G LTE and a USB Type-C port. A 3000mAh battery powers the smartphone from within. Similar to the BlackBerry KEY2, this one supports gesture interface on the keyboard.

Having said, do you prefer buying the BlackBerry KEY2 LE or would you opt for a better specced Android smartphone from other manufacturers such as Xiaomi, OnePlus or others? Do let us know via the comments section below.