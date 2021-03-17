Budget Micromax In Series Smartphone Spotted On BIS: Expected Specs And Price News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Of late, we have been coming across rumors and speculations regarding an upcoming Micromax smartphone. Soon after the same, the company confirmed that the device allegedly dubbed Micromax In 1 will see the light of the day on March 19. While we are two days ahead of the launch, a mysterious Micromax smartphone has been spotted on the BIS certification database.

Micromax Smartphone Spotted On BIS

The device spotted on the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) certification database by the well-known Twitter-based tipster Mukul Sharma. The listing shows that the smartphone carries the model number E7544. As it has been spotted on this certification listing, it looks like the smartphone could be launched in India sometime soon.

Earlier, a device with the same model was spotted on the Geekbench benchmark listing as well. It revealed that the smartphone will run Android 11 out-of-the-box. The other aspects that this platform shed light on include an octa-core Unisoc processor (ums512_1h10) teamed up with 4GB of RAM. These specs make us believe that the Micromax offering in the making could be a budget smartphone.

Given that the Micromax In 1 is pegged to be unveiled on March 19 in India, we can expect the device with the model number E7544 to be the upcoming smartphone in the In series. Recently, the company confirmed the specifications of the upcoming smartphone revealing what we can expect from it.

Micromax In 1 Expected Specifications

Already, Micromax has two smartphones in the In series - the Micromax In 1b and In Note 1. Talking about the upcoming smartphone - In 1, this smartphone appears to be a toned-down variant of the In Note 1. It is said to flaunt a 6.67-inch FHD+ LCD display with a punch-hole cutout to house the selfie camera sensor.

Under its hood, the Micromax In 1 is said to make use of an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC is said to be teamed with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space that can be expanded with a microSD card. A 5000mAh battery is believed to fuel the upcoming Micromax smartphone with support for 18W fast-charging technology.

On the imaging front, the Micromax In 1 is said to flaunt a triple-camera arrangement at the rear with a 48MP primary camera sensor along with two 2MP sensors that are believed to be depth and macro lenses. At the front, it looks like there will be an 8MP selfie camera sensor.

Notably, the Micromax In 1 is listed on the e-commerce portal Flipkart even before its announcement. The listing sheds light on the possible design of the smartphone. Going by the same, the Micromax In 1 is said to flaunt a rectangular camera setup at the rear with triple cameras and an LED flash module.

The smartphone seems to feature a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a distinct gradient design, which appears to be similar to that of the In Note 1. We can expect the Micromax In 1 to be priced under Rs. 10,000 but we can confirm the same only after its announcement later this week.

