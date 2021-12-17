Caviar’s Stealth 2.0 iPhone 13 Priced At Rs. 4.8 Lakh Can Stop Bullets! News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

After the launch of a modified version of the iPhone 12 making it suitable for privacy-conscious users, Caviar, the luxury brand has developed a new variant of the iPhone 13 series. Well, the brand has developed the stealth 2.0 series for the newly launched iPhone 12 series that is touted to withstand even a bullet.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Models Stealth 2.0

The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max Stealth 2.0 models are equipped with BR2 Class 2 bulletproof armor, which is strong enough to resist gunshots. Notably, a brand that specializes in armored vehicles and attack helicopters - NPOTCIT has developed the bulletproof body.

Similar its predecessor, the Stealth 2.0 eliminates all cameras, both at the front and back. However, on disabling Stealth 2.0, the front-facing camera can make the Face ID feature of no use. Eventually, these iPhone models are less likely to include any sort of biometric authentication features.

A video of the luxury brand showcases the latest innovation it has come up with. It shows the new bulletproof armor of the iPhone 13 Pro models. Best known for its custom-made high-end versions of premium smartphones, Caviar claims that removing the camera will let users operate their phones in several places where cameras are banned.

In the video uploaded by the brand, a man is seen firing a pistol on the Stealth 2.0 iPhone 13 Pro. The phone shown in the video has lost its functionality after the bullet is fired but it could still prevent the bullet from penetrating its armor and protect the life of the user, in such situations.

As per the official Caviar website, the upgraded version of the Stealth series launched in 2020 will produce only a limited edition of 99 units. Buyers can choose to buy either the iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro Max model with up to 1TB of storage space. When it comes to pricing, the cheapest version of the series is priced at $6,370 (approx. Rs. 4.85 lakh) and the high-end 1TB variant of the iPhone 13 Pro Max is priced at $7,980 (approx. Rs. 6,07 lakh).

